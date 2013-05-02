Fitch: New Code Would Boost Australia Retail Credit Transparency

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) The enhanced disclosure proposed in the Australasian Retail Credit Association's (ARCA) draft reporting code of conduct could ultimately improve underwriting by providing more detail about borrowers' behaviour, Fitch Ratings says. The Code would be an important step towards greater disclosure and transparency, giving lenders a more comprehensive and detailed picture of retail borrowers' credit history. Under the Code, credit bureaus would be allowed to collect a broader range of information including the date at which a credit account was opened, the type of credit account, the date at which the credit account was closed, any credit limits on opened accounts and repayment performance history. This will be in addition to data already provided on default history. Under a reciprocity principal, ARCA members who provide all the performance data that can be collected under the Code will have access to a full set of pooled data across asset classes, which will also help give them a fuller picture of a borrower's past performance. ARCA's members include the four largest Australian banks and other lenders, which between them account for the vast majority of mortgage lending activity in Australia, along with credit card and auto finance companies. The Code should enable lenders to make finer distinctions within their existing risk categories. In particular, we think that having access to information such as the frequency with which some borrowers open and close credit card accounts, or whether a borrower periodically moves in and out of 60+ day arrears, would enable a lender to identify borrowers who are performing, but may be more vulnerable to a change in their economic circumstances. Ultimately the Code may help lenders provide products that are better tailored for different types of borrower, and refine risk-based pricing. In structured finance transactions, it may help investors distinguish between pools of borrowers. However, these benefits will depend on how effectively credit providers use the data. The proposed changes have minor limitations, such as the non-disclosure to credit bureaus of default information for borrowers that have requested forbearance while their request is considered. However, borrowers are typically not in this position for long periods, and therefore we believe this provision will have limited impact on consumer credit reporting and assessment. ARCA has requested responses to its consultation by 5 May. Contact: Spencer Wilson Associate Director Structured Finance +61 2 8256 0320 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd. Level 15 77 King Street Sydney NSW 2000 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.