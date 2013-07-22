RPT-Fitch: New Debt Regulation Will Challenge Polish Subnationals

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that new debt regulations will present challenges for Polish subnationals in 2013-2014. In particular, Fitch highlights that the new debt limit suppresses Polish local and regional governments’ (LRGs) investment but encourages them to improve operating results.

To comply with the new debt limit, binding from 2014, Polish LRGs have begun to more broadly exploit their revenue-raising flexibility, by increasing local tax rates and fees, including public transport fares, parking and rental fees. Simultaneously, they are counteracting the continued pressure on operating expenditure growth, by launching efficiency rationalisation measures.

Fitch expects these trends to continue in 2013-2014 with LRGs further improving their operating performance as in 2012 when the aggregate LRGs’ operating balance rose to about PLN15bn (9.7% of current revenue) from PLN14bn in 2011 (9.3%).

The new debt limit has driven LRGs to reduce their current investment activity, limiting their budgetary deficits and thus the demand for debt. In 2012 capital spending declined by 16% to PLN35.6bn and accounted for 19.7% of total spending (23.3% in 2011). Following a much lower budgetary deficit, the sector’s debt growth slowed to only 3.3% in 2012 from an average of 30% annually in 2009-2011.

Fitch expects the LRGs’ capex to further decline in 2013-2014, coupled with the current EU budget programme coming to an end.

Improved operating performance, coupled with a projected decline in debt financing needs, should improve the LRGs’ creditworthiness and their ratings.

However, some LRGs may face problems in complying with the new debt limit and thus adopting their budgets. This could lead to major turbulence in their finances and even threaten the fulfilment of their core public responsibilities.

