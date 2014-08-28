(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, August 28 (Fitch) The reshuffle of the French government for the second time in five months highlights the political challenges in pushing through structural reforms in the face of a stagnant economy, Fitch Ratings says. The reshuffle is likely to strengthen the government's commitment to its reform programme, but our base case is that the government's approach will remain gradualist in order to maintain political support for reform. French Prime Minister Michel Valls announced a new ministerial line-up on Tuesday, after the departure of economy minister Arnaud Montebourg and two other ministers. Montebourg's successor is Emmanuel Macron, an economic adviser to President Francois Hollande. The impact of the changes will depend on any new policy plans that emerge, and whether the new-look government commands a workable parliamentary majority heading into negotiations around the 2015 budget in the autumn. This would reduce policy uncertainty and implementation risk. Montebourg had been critical of fiscal consolidation, and the president's office said it wants "coherence, respect, and solidarity" regarding reforms. Since taking office in 2012, the Socialist government has started to implement reforms, with a recent focus on supply-side measures such as reducing non-labour costs for firms. President Hollande last week restated his commitment to two key elements of his fiscal plan - tax cuts aimed at boosting growth, and EUR50bn of expenditure measures. The impact of recent reforms is unclear but in our view they do not look sufficient to reverse the decline in long-term growth and competitiveness. We think estimates of long-term growth potential around 1.5% are plausible. A weak labour market will constrain private consumption, while an uncertain economic outlook and low profit margins will subdue business investment. Weakened competitiveness limits the boost from exports, and fiscal consolidation will weigh on economic activity. Risks to growth are to the downside, as exemplified by recent data that showed the economy failed to grow again in 2Q14. This prompted the government to cut its economic growth forecast for 2014 to 0.5% from 1%, and say growth in 2015 would be not much above 1%, versus a previous forecast of 1.7%. These changes bring the government's forecasts closer to our own - we forecast real GDP to increase by 0.7% this year and 1.2% next - and have no impact on our deficit forecasts, which already envisage France missing its 2015 deficit target of 3% of GDP under the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. France's gross general government debt (GGGD) is high at 93.5% of GDP (end-2013) but is compatible with the sovereign's 'AA+' rating, assuming that government debt will steadily decline in the medium term. The unprecedented nature of the current consolidation also means fiscal risks are to the downside. Sluggish growth and fiscal slippage are credit negative, and this is reflected in the ratings sensitivities outlined when we affirmed France's 'AA+'/Stable rating in June. Public finances materially weaker than our projections could lead to a negative rating action. A stronger recovery in economic confidence and activity, helped by sustained implementation of deep and comprehensive structural reforms, would be rating positive. Contact: Enam Ahmed Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1624 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: France here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.