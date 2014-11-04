Fitch: New UK Leverage Rules Largely Manageable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The UK's proposed leverage ratio framework published last week should be manageable for UK banks and is positive for strengthening capitalisation by making banks have bigger buffers, Fitch Ratings says. The first part of the proposal by the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) is a 3% minimum leverage ratio for all banks and building societies. Previously, only the largest eight UK banks had been expected to meet a 3% leverage ratio. The UK firms we rate already meet this. Furthermore, the introduction of a 25% limit on the use of additional Tier 1 instruments (AT1) to meet the minimum leverage ratio gives banks some flexibility and most banks we rate have room to issue more AT1 instruments to improve their leverage ratios. The second part of the framework, a supplementary leverage ratio buffer for major UK lenders, may be a more challenging part of the proposals for some, especially as it has to be met with common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1). This buffer would be 35% of the corresponding risk-weighted systemic risk buffers. Risk-weighted buffer requirements range from 1% to 2.5% for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), so HSBC would need to meet a leverage ratio of 3.88%, Barclays 3.7%, RBS Group 3.53% and Standard Chartered 3.35%. All except Barclays already meet those ratios, but Barclays targets a ratio of above 4%, which we believe is achievable given the bank's deleveraging plans. Risk-weighted supplementary capital buffers for large domestic UK banks and building societies, including ring-fenced banks, would range up to 3%, although these have not yet been set. This would imply a total leverage ratio requirement between 3% to 4.05% for these financial institutions. We believe systemic building societies, such as Nationwide, using advanced internal ratings based models would find it hardest to meet supplementary capital buffers. Their mutual status means at least 75% of assets have to be residential mortgages, which attract low risk weights for calculating capital requirements under the internal models approach. A building society can increase CET1 through retained earnings. But a shift towards higher yielding products (including mortgage loans extended at higher loan to value ratios) to boost internal capital generation would raise risks. Nationwide, and possibly a couple of other large mutual institutions could also issue Core Capital Deferred Shares, which are eligible as CET1. But these are relatively expensive and the size and appetite of the investor base is relatively limited. A countercyclical leverage buffer (CCLB), is the third element of the FPC's framework, mirroring the countercyclical risk-weighted capital buffer ranging from 0% to 2.5%. The 35% scaling factor would result in a CCLB of 0% to 0.9%. It will be the hardest requirement for banks to manage because it is varies over time and market forces may limit the ability of some institutions to use the buffer following a crisis. Some may end up holding a permanent buffer. We do not expect a countercyclical capital buffer to be applied anytime soon, but if it were, then we believe that some of the rated banks could find it challenging to meet the corresponding CCLB with their current business models and business mix. UK firms continue to strengthen capitalisation on both a risk- and non-risk-weighted basis in preparation for the introduction of capital buffers. Total loss-absorbing capital requirements to address so-called too-big-to-fail issues are still being finalised and will be important in determining the final size and mix of capital and debt buffers for UK banks. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Report: Major UK Banks here 