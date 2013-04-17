RPT-Fitch: NHG-backed RMBS Ratings Resilient to Hypothetical Dutch Sovereign Downgrade

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings notes in a newly-published report that NHG-backed RMBS are well protected if a downgrade of the Dutch sovereign (‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+') (and Waarborgfond Eigen Woningen (WEW, rated ‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+'), the provider of NHG) were to occur, ‘We believe the Dutch government is strongly committed to the NHG guarantee scheme and will continue to remain so even if its own financial situation were to somewhat deteriorate’ says Pierre Soens, Fitch’s Dutch RMBS analyst. As a result, the agency gives full credit to the NHG guarantee in RMBS rating scenarios where the Netherlands is rated at least ‘AA’. Credit to the NHG guarantee will decrease for sovereign ratings below ‘AA’, as Fitch expects increased scrutiny by the WEW on the received claims and a reduced ability of the Dutch sovereign to pay.

In its analysis, Fitch tested the impact of various Dutch sovereign downgrade scenarios on the ratings of the senior notes of transactions backed by NHG mortgages. If the Netherlands were downgraded below ‘AA-’ more than 60% of ‘AAAsf’ notes would retain the highest rating. A downgrade of the Netherlands to ‘A-’ could cause the bulk of the senior notes to be downgraded to the ‘AAsf’ category. In an extreme scenario of further downgrade of the sovereign, where no benefit for NHG is assumed, 20% of the senior notes would still be unaffected while 60% would be rated in the ‘AAsf’ category.

The sensitivity of the senior note ratings is mainly driven by the availability of excess credit enhancement and to a lesser extent by the compliance ratio of the respective originator. More detail about the analysis includes model results of sensitivity analysis for individual existing NHG-backed RMBS transactions.

The report ‘Impact of Dutch Sovereign Risk on NHG-backed RMBS’ is available by clicking the link below or at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Impact of Dutch Sovereign Risk on NHG-backed RMBS

here