Fitch: Nigerian Bank risk weight rises add to capital pressure

March 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) The higher risk weights introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are likely to add to pressure on bank capital ratios, Fitch Ratings says. However, if successful in reducing sector concentrations the changes could benefit asset quality and risk management. Capital has been tightening at some banks as they expand their loan books following the bad bank (AMCON) clean-up of the sector. Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios at end-September 2012 were 10%-30%. Some Nigerian banks have lower FCC than is appropriate for their growth in a difficult operating environment (Nigeria is rated ‘BB-'/Stable). This is reflected in their low Viability Ratings (mostly in the ‘b’ range). The generous dividend policies demanded by Nigerian investors mean internal capital generation is unlikely to support sustainable growth in the medium term. Excessive credit expansion has been temporarily subdued by higher interest rates on government securities following the expiry of the interbank guarantee from the CBN in 2011. But we still expect loans to grow 18%-20% this year, close to the rate of inflation-adjusted economic growth as banks focus on increasing lending to government-sponsored projects, especially in the power sector. We see little appetite for fresh equity issuances in the market. Some banks may want to fund growth with long-term subordinated debt. This does not count as loss-absorbing capital in our analysis, so further growth together with higher risk weightings would put core capitalisation under pressure. The Nigerian banks continue to report capital ratios based on local GAAP equity rather than the IFRS adopted for financial reporting in 2012. This is the same approach as taken by some European regulators. We estimate the regulatory capital ratios for Nigerian banks would be 60bp-120bp lower if based on IFRS. FCC, our primary capital measure, adjusts IFRS equity for assets that are not fungible. FCC ratios are a key rating driver for Nigerian banks as they grow. The new rules are designed to direct lending to the real economy and to limit portfolio concentrations that often build up during boom times in Nigerian banks. The CBN circular, issued on 31 January, requires banks to increase risk weights for public sector loans to 200%, from 100% and for sectors greater than 20% of the loan book to 150% from 100%. Credit transactions between bank holding companies and their subsidiaries will also be regulated and risk-weighted to enhance regulation of a banking group.