Fitch: No Equity Credit Expected for FCA's Mandatory Convertible

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to treat Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) USD 2.5bn mandatory convertible securities as debt prior to conversion, according to the proposed terms of the notes. The issue of mandatory convertible securities is part of several transactions announced by FCA in October 2014, including the offering of common shares and mandatory convertible notes and the group's decision to spin off Ferrari SpA. The absence of equity credit reflects Fitch's strict approach regarding the unconstrained deferability of coupons according to its hybrids criteria. This offsets the equity credit which Fitch would assign based on the other characteristics of the notes, including its maturity below three years and its entire subordination to other instruments. The terms of the notes allow for coupons to be deferred until maturity at which date the issuer has an option to pay deferred coupons (including the final coupon) in cash or in common shares. This typically results in the instrument being considered as a cumulative instrument due to the cash-pay option. Cumulative instruments are eligible for 50% equity credit. However, Fitch notes that the mandatory convertible securities contain provisions relating to "fundamental change". Among the events of a fundamental change are 50% ownership (including beneficial ownership) by another party other than Exor S.p.A. (Exor) and Giovanni Agnelli e C.S.a.p.az (GA), Exor and GA having ownership (including beneficial ownership) of more than 60%, merger or de-listing of shares. Exor is the largest shareholder of FCA with 31.3% of the shares and is controlled by GA (51.4%). The inclusion of more than 50% ownership by another party other than Exor and GA is effectively a change of control provision, which generally negates equity credit unless the consequences are limited to early conversion or to a step-up of up to 500 basis points. Under the terms of the notes, the principal amount can convert to common shares at the option of the note holders as a result of a fundamental change, but the note holders are additionally entitled to receive in cash outstanding coupons and the present value of remaining coupons until the original maturity date. Fitch views this as constraining the cash-flow flexibility of the instrument. The mandatory convertible notes will increase FCA's debt and weigh moderately on reported key credit metrics until the notes' maturity in 2016. However, the modest deterioration in leverage ratios between the securities' expected issue in December 2014 and their conversion in 2016 will have no direct or immediate effect on FCA's ratings. This is because Fitch's assessment of the group's credit profile stretches over the next two to three years and includes therefore the expected decrease in debt following the conversion of the mandatory convertible notes. In addition, leverage is currently not the key driver for FCA's rating, which is more dependent on the group's ability to generate free cash flow. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Karsten Frankfurth Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 125 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.