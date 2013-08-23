Fitch: No Immediate Rating Actions Following FIBank's Planned Acquisition of MKBU

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there will be no immediate rating actions following the announcement made by First Investment Bank AD (FIBank; 'BB-'/Stable/'b-') on 15th August that it has signed an agreement to purchase a 100% stake in MKB Unionbank EAD (MKBU; 'BBB+'/Rating Watch Negative/'b+') from Hungary's MKB Bank Zrt (MKBH; Support Rating '2'/Rating Watch Negative). The transaction is pending all required regulatory approvals. Fitch placed MKBU's IDRs and Support Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in August 2011 due to the owner's plan to sell the bank potentially to a lower rated buyer. Closure of the sale transaction will result in a multi-notch downgrade of MKBU's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), most likely to a level close to that of FIBank. The actual level of MKBU's ratings will depend on whether the merger is likely to take place following the acquisition, and Fitch's understanding that potential sovereign support for FIBank prior to any merger may flow through to MKBU. The acquisition of MKBU and the potential merger are unlikely to have an impact on FIBank's IDRs. FIBank's Long-Term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF), reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's systemic importance and therefore potential support available from the Bulgarian sovereign. Following the acquisition, the systemic importance of the two banks combined will be only marginally higher than that of FIBank on a stand-alone basis, given MKBU's relatively small market shares. FIBank's SRF, and therefore IDRs, are constrained by Fitch's view on weaknesses in its corporate governance, which are unlikely to be affected as a result of the acquisition. FIBank's Viability Rating (VR) is also unlikely to be affected in the foreseeable future in light of MKBU's moderate size (23% of FIBank's total assets at end-2012) and the limited difference between the two banks' VRs. The impact on FIBank's capitalisation will depend on the financial terms of the transaction, the details of which have not yet been made available to Fitch. MKBU's IDRs and Support Rating ('2') are currently driven by Fitch's view on support available from its ultimate owner, Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB; 'A+'/Stable, 'bb+'). MKBU's sale follows BayernLB's agreement with the European Commission to dispose of both MKBH and MKBU by end-2016 as part of its restructuring programme. FIBank's IDRs, Support Rating ('3') and SRF are driven by Fitch's view of a moderate probability of support from the Bulgarian authorities, if needed. FIBank's VR of 'b-' reflects its weak capitalisation, amplified by significant loan book concentrations, high level of unreserved NPLs and modest internal capital generation as well as Fitch's view on FIBank's corporate governance. This is only partially mitigated by FIBank's strong funding profile. At end-2012, FIBank was the third largest bank in Bulgaria by total assets with around 8.5% market share. It is mostly focused on corporate lending (around 10% market share), but has a strong retail deposit franchise (around 14% market share). MKBU is a medium-sized universal bank which has been SME focused. It held a small 2% share of the banking sector's assets as of end-2012. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 69 70 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.