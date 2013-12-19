RPT-Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact from EC Approval of SNS Restructuring Plan

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate rating impact on SNS REAAL, its bank subsidiary SNS Bank or the group’s insurance entities from the European Commission (EC) approval of the restructuring plan submitted last August by the Dutch state following state aid provided to SNS REAAL when the group was nationalised earlier this year.

The key structural measures of the plan approved by the EC include the agreed transfer of SNS Bank’s troubled property finance activities (comprising loans and foreclosed assets totalling a net EUR5.2bn as of end-June 2013) to the state and the divestment of SNS REAAL’s insurance operations. The separation of property finance activities represents an important step taken by the Dutch authorities as part of the nationalisation to sustainably restore the viability of SNS Bank while the divestment of insurance activities will contribute to reshaping the Dutch insurance landscape, with a number of assets currently up for sale. SNS Bank, now focused on domestic retail banking, will ultimately be privatised.

The proceeds of the sale of the insurance entities will be used to repay double leverage at the holding company which is likely to be subsequently wound down as the operational and financial links between the holding company and the operating entities are being phased out, as included in the restructuring plan.

SNS REAAL announced a number of transactions undertaken in 2H13 to reduce intra-group financial links; these transactions have led to mitigated (overall moderate) impact on the operating entities’ solvency ratios but significantly increased double leverage at the holding company.

In addition, ‘standard’ state aid restrictions (including acquisition ban, no advertisement on state-ownership, and deferral of coupon payment on subordinated debt securities), which have been in place since February will apply until completion of the restructuring. These restrictions have not caused major business disruption or impediment to the group.

Fitch reiterates that the rating most sensitive to the EC approval is SNS Bank’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bb-’ which Fitch placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) (see ‘Fitch Affirms SNS REAAL & SNS Bank at ‘BBB+'; Downgrades Insurance Entities to ‘BBB+', dated 5 August 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch stressed at the time that the then planned separation of property finance activities (and a state guarantee on the funding provided to these activities) would result in a number of significant benefits for SNS Bank’s VR. The bank’s capitalisation will substantially increase following a 25% reduction in risk-weighted assets (SNS Bank’s Core Tier 1 ratio would have been 15.5% at end-September 2013 including the negative impact of the aforementioned intra-group operations, against 12.2% reported at end-June 2013), while its funding needs will reduce as the state-guaranteed loans to property finance activities are expected to be shortly replaced by funding independently raised by the segregated property finance unit.

Fitch continues to believe that an upgrade of SNS Bank’s VR could be multi notches but will resolve the RWP once the legal transfer of property finance activities has been completed and the envisaged funding relief is achieved, to reflect to the full benefits of the separation of property finance activities on SNS Bank’s standalone creditworthiness. Fitch believes these could be completed once 2013 financial results are available.

Given that the insurance entities are rated on a standalone basis (i.e. excluding any benefit or downside risk from their ownership by SNS REAAL), their separation from the group has not been identified as a rating sensitivity.

SNS Bank’s and SNS REAAL’s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘BBB+’ are at the entities’ Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and thus driven by expected support from the Dutch state, if required, and the EC approval has not affected Fitch’s view of state support. SNS Bank’s and SNS REAAL’s Long-term IDRs (and hence SNS Bank’s senior debt rating) remain sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions about the on-going availability of extraordinary sovereign support to financial institutions.

This week’s agreement in the Eurogroup on the ‘resolution’ pillar of the Banking Union opens the way for the new regulation to be voted in the European Parliament in 1Q14, confirming the clear political intention to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the European Union. On 10 December 2013, Fitch released an update on its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (‘Sovereign Support for Banks - Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13’ available at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects to communicate likely rating paths and, if relevant, changes in the timing of any rating actions that may arise, in 1Q14.