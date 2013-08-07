RPT-Fitch: No impact on Southchester ratings from mandate change

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on Southchester (RF) Limited’s ratings from the changes made to its mandate. Fitch affirmed Southchester’s National Fund Credit Rating at ‘AA+(zaf)’ and its National Fund Volatility Rating at ‘V2(zaf)’ in April 2013. The fund is managed by Peregrine Fund Platform (Proprietary) Limited (Peregrine).

Southchester has made changes to its investment mandate which result in the fund incurring a marginal increase in market risk. The changes made remain consistent with a National Fund Volatility Rating of ‘V2(zaf)'.

The fund has extended its investment limits, with the approval of its investors, as documented in its 10 May 2013 supplemental information memorandum.

Specifically, the fund’s limit on weighted average maturity (WAM, i.e. term to next interest reset date or duration) has increased to 90 days from 60 days and its weighted average life (WAL, i.e. maturity to final legal maturity date) to 150 days from 120 days. Additionally, the limit on individual final maturity for all assets has increased to 450 days from 365 days.

The fund may engage in short-term borrowing using reverse repo. The fund has experienced a pattern of heavy redemption pressure at month-end followed by inflows at the beginning of the following month. The portfolio manager is taking measures to diversify its investor base and thus mitigate the impact of this pattern. It also uses short-term borrowing to fund redemptions. Specifically the fund “repos” out securities to high credit quality counterparties (major South African and international banks rated ‘AA(zaf)’ or better) in exchange for cash less a haircut. In the majority of cases, the fund manager expects such borrowing to be for 72 hours or less. However, there may be limited circumstances in which borrowing lasts for up to 30 days.

The fund manager estimates that the fund may reach a maximum level of short-term borrowing of 25% of the fund’s assets. The supplemental information memorandum places no explicit limit on the level of short-term borrowing in which the fund may engage.

Fitch has implemented procedures for monitoring the fund’s level of short-term borrowing. The agency will incorporate assumptions regarding the average and maximum level of short-term borrowing in which the fund engages into its calculation of the fund’s Market Risk Factor (MRF).

Fitch’s estimate of a “worst-case” MRF for the fund remains consistent with a National Fund Volatility Rating of ‘V2(zaf)'. In this scenario, Fitch assumes that the fund extends its WAM and WAL to the maximum levels permitted under its revised investment limits and engages in short-term borrowing equating to 25% of the fund’s assets. The National Fund Volatility Rating is sensitive to the term and level of short-term borrowing in which the fund engages. A material and sustained increase in short-term borrowing above the maximum level expected by the fund manager could lead Fitch to downgrade the National Fund Volatility Rating.

The fund will continue to maintain 10% of its portfolio in securities maturing overnight and/or liquid government securities, and 20% of its portfolio in liquid government securities and/or securities maturing within seven days.

The fund’s revised investment limits also allow it to invest in securities rated in the ‘BBB(zaf)’ category. However, Fitch understands that Southchester does not intend to invest in any such securities for the near future. As a result, there is no immediate impact on the National Fund Credit Rating. Fitch will immediately review the fund if it decides to invest in any such securities.