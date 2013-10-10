Fitch: No Impact on Swiss Auto Lease Ratings From GEMB's Proposed IPO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact on the Swiss Auto Lease transactions' ratings from GE Money Bank AG's (GEMB, not rated) announcement of its intention to apply for the listing of all of its issued and outstanding registered shares, in accordance with the main standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange and to offer the majority of its shares in an initial public offering. GEMB is currently indirectly owned by GE Capital Corporation. GEMB is the seller and servicer for Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH and Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH. We do not expect the planned public offering of GEMB to affect the ratings of the notes of either transaction as there is limited direct exposure to GEMB. In addition, the servicing facilitator together with the liquidity provided by the reserve fund adequately addresses servicing continuity and mitigates the payment disruption risk. Fitch does not expect that the planned public offering will lead to a change in the servicing and collection policy. In addition, the servicer is covenanted to inform Fitch of any material changes to its policies. The proposed listing and initial public offering is expected to take place in Q413, subject to market conditions. Contact: Omer Onal Analyst +44 20 3530 1570 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Joanne Wong Senior Director +44 20 3530 1077 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.