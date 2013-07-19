FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: No new U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies for first time since 2008
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: No new U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies for first time since 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

For the first time in five years, there were no new U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies reported, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

The overall rate of CREL CDO late-pays fell to 11.8% last month from 12.7% in May as no new delinquent assets were reported and 15 assets were removed from the Index. The removed assets included ten assets disposed of at losses, two defaulted assets that paid in full, two loans repurchased by asset managers in May, and one matured balloon loan that was recently extended.

While one large loan default could swing the CREL CDO delinquency rate back up rather quickly, the decline in late pays in recent months is an encouraging sign for the market.

CDO managers reported approximately $55 million in realized principal losses in June from asset disposals. The average loss on these assets, including both loans and securities, was 51%.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
