FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V. Following Swap Changes
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V. Following Swap Changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V. following the execution of the updated credit support annex (CSA) and ISDA schedule.

Royal Bank of Scotland plc (A/Stable/F1), acting as lead manager and swap counterparty for E-MAC DE 2006-II B.V., notified Fitch that the CSA and ISDA schedule have been updated - predominantly to reflect the agency’s latest counterparty criteria.

The updates to the CSA and ISDA schedule for the transaction reflect the latest collateral posting requirements outlined in Fitch’s counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions. Therefore, in Fitch’s view, should the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Short-Term IDR fall below ‘A’ and ‘F1’, respectively, the collateral amount posted will be sufficient to mitigate against the increased counterparty risk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.