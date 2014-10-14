Fitch: No Rating Impact on Fiat from Merger with FCA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Fiat S.p.A's completed merger with Fiat Investments NV has no impact on its ratings and Outlook. Fiat's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating are 'BB-' and its Short-term IDR is 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fiat has merged with and into its 100%-owned direct subsidiary Fiat Investments NV, which has been renamed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA). FCA has become the new holding company of the group and owns 100% of Fiat Group Automobiles S.P.A. and 100% of Fiat North America LLC, which in turn, owns 100% of Chrysler Group LLC. The transaction has no impact on the ratings as it does not directly impact the group's operational profile, capital structure and key credit metrics. In addition, debt issued and guaranteed by Fiat will now be guaranteed by FCA. KEY RATING DRIVERS Chrysler Ring-Fencing Existing covenants in Chrysler's financing documentation limits FCA's access to Chrysler's cash and financial benefits that Chrysler bring to FCA. This prevents Fitch rating FCA on a fully consolidated basis. FCA can only receive dividends up to USD500m plus 50% of cumulative net income since 1 January 2012, net of USD1.9bn paid in January 2014. Chrysler can, however, grant intercompany loans to FCA on an arm's length basis. Full access to Chrysler's cash can be achieved with the refinancing of Chrysler's credit agreements and bonds maturing in 2019 and 2021 with unrestricted conditions. This refinancing is unlikely to take place before 2015 and 2016, respectively, as the bonds' make-whole clause would make a buy-back expensive for Chrysler. Ambitious Business Plan FCA's five-year business plan presented in May 2014 targets a 52% sales increase by 2018, notably by expanding its geographical commercial footprint, expanding its product portfolio and by a refocused effort on its premium brands. FCA expects to produce the models for its luxury and premium brands in its underutilised factories in Italy, to avoid plant closure and to cut losses. FCA expects to increase EBIT margin to between 6.6%-7.4% in 2018, from 4.1% in 2013 and less than the 4% expected by Fitch in 2014. This plan makes strategic sense but will be costly as it entails an acceleration of capex and R&D and carries substantial execution risk. Some of the group's brands are still perceived quite poorly and it can take time to increase sales sufficiently to maintain existing capacity in Europe. However, increasing sales at Maserati and Jeep are positive signals. Pressure on Earnings We expect further losses in Europe in 2014 and 2015 and a sharply declining contribution from the usually very profitable Latin American market. This should be mitigated by Chrysler's solid performance and by that of other divisions, including its luxury brands. However, from a cash-flow perspective, improving funds from operations (FFO) will be absorbed by rising investment to make up for the cuts made in past years. We project free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative through at least 2016. Healthy Liquidity FCA ex-Chrysler reported EUR7.3bn in cash and equivalents at end-1H14, excluding Fitch's EUR1.4bn adjustments for minimum operational cash and EUR2.1bn of undrawn credit lines. This largely covers EUR5bn of debt maturing in 2014 and negative FCF. Chrysler also reported EUR8.3bn in cash and marketable securities adjusted for operational needs and EUR1bn of undrawn credit lines, comfortably covering EUR0.1bn of debt maturing in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -Positive FCF and higher margins at FCA auto mass market, on a sustained basis -Full access to Chrysler's cash, without weakening the group's capital structure in parallel Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include: -Falling revenue and operating margins, including group EBIT margin below 2%, mounting liquidity issues, including refinancing risks, consolidated FFO-net adjusted leverage above 2.5x (2013: 1.8x, 2014E: 2.4x) and no sign of FCF turning positive by end-2016 -Evidence of significant financial support to Chrysler to the detriment of existing FCA bondholders 