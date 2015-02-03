Fitch: No Rating Impact on Labco from Planned Tap Issue

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Labco S.A.'s (Labco) planned EUR100m tap issue on its existing senior secured notes due 2018 (BB-/RR3) has no impact on its Issuer Default Rating (IDR; B+/Stable) or on the rating of the instrument. Labco will use the issue proceeds to partially repay drawings on its revolving credit facility (RCF), increasing the available amount for drawdown under this line. Fitch expects Labco to continue with its strategy of small debt-funded bolt-on acquisitions within the European laboratory testing markets. The renewed availability under the RCF (about EUR120m) will likely result in larger spending on bolt-on acquisitions over the medium term than we have previously expected. However, Fitch expects these acquisitions will be accretive to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) and carry low integration risk, thereby supporting above-average recovery prospects for senior secured noteholders. Headroom under the current 'B+' IDR level is low. In the short term, Labco's credit metrics are likely to slightly weaken as a result of the tap issue, pending full contribution of bolt-on acquisitions made in 2013/14. However, Fitch expects FFO adjusted gross leverage to remain below 6.5x (pro forma for acquisitions) and free cash flow to be comfortably positive on a sustained basis, supporting ratings. While Labco and its immediate peer, Cerba European Lab SAS (Cerba; B+/Negative), exhibit broadly similar credit metrics, the Negative Outlook on Cerba mainly reflects the higher execution risk associated with the upcoming integration of Novescia, a significantly larger target than what Cerba and Labco are used to as part of their respective 'buy and build' strategies. Therefore, Fitch will continue to monitor Labco's M&A strategy. Any large, debt-funded or margin-dilutive acquisition may have an adverse impact on the group's ratings or Outlook. Contact: Paul-Antoine Conti Director +44 20 3530 1292 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Garima Gupta Analyst +44 20 3530 1463 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.