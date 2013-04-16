FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: No rating impact on Leek 17, 18, 19 and 20 following transfer of GIC accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says there is no ratings impact on Leek 17, 18, 19 and 20 following the transfer of the GIC account provider to The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') from The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. (RBS, ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’).

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

Counterparty commitments:

Under Fitch’s structured finance counterparty criteria, BNY Mellon is eligible to act as a direct support counterparty.

In addition, the guarantee provided by RBS in relation to The Co-operative Bank’s (The Co-op, ‘BBB-'/Negative/‘F3’) internal GIC account for Leek 20 has been terminated.

Consequently, given The Co-op’s rating below ‘A’/‘F1’ (the minimum rating requirement as per transaction documentation), any cash held in the Co-op’s internal GIC account is now cash collateralised in The Bank of New York Mellon GIC account, a structure which is already utilised in Leek 17, 18 and 19. The Co-op’s internal GIC Account is designed to manage certain operational aspects, such as return of borrower payments. Amounts held in these accounts typically range from 2% to 10% of quarterly collected receipts.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

This commentary only addresses the specific actions that relate to the amendments to the GIC accounts. Therefore, any future downgrade of BNY Mellon below ‘A’/‘F1’ could impact ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
