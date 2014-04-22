RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on LGIM USD Liquidity Fund from Increased Investor Concentration

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has said that a recent increase in investor concentration within the LGIM US Dollar Liquidity fund does not impact its ‘AAAmmf’ rating. The fund is managed by L&G Investment Management (LGIM) and is a sub-fund of the Irish-domiciled LGIM Liquidity Funds plc.

In early April 2014, a single investor placed USD350m in the fund as part of a formally-defined agreement with LGIM to retain this investment in the fund. This investment increased the fund’s size to USD480m and represented approximately 73% of the fund, a significant concentration. Since the initial investment, single investor concentration has fallen below 55% of the fund, due to other fund inflows.

Fitch’s rating criteria for money market funds consider the degree of shareholder concentration, as large unexpected redemptions could constrain liquidity. The fund’s significant shareholder concentration is managed by LGIM by means of existing controls and communications with the investor. Fitch considers that these arrangements and the terms of the investment mean that the additional risk is being appropriately managed. In addition, the fund maintains high levels of liquidity, with 50% of assets maturing overnight (as of 11 April 2014; after the investment was made).

Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from the fund’s administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings’ guidelines and to maintain its money market fund rating, as Fitch does for all rated money market funds.