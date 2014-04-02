RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Norwegian Covered Bonds from New Criteria

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on the ratings of Norwegian covered bonds from the implementation of its revised criteria (see ‘Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’, dated 10 March 2014 on www.fitchratings.com).

Norwegian covered bonds are excluded from Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift in the near term because bank resolution legislation remains under development. Fitch amended its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks where resolution tools are in place including the bail-in of certain debt, from which covered bonds are explicitly exempt. The amendment to the criteria is centred on an uplift above the IDR, ranging from zero to three notches, applied prior to Fitch’s discontinuity risk analysis.

Fitch currently rates the following Norwegian covered bond programmes:

Sparebank 1, Mortgage Covered Bonds, ‘AAA’/Stable

Sandnes, Mortgage Covered Bonds, ‘AA’/Stable

KLP Kommunekreditt, Public Sector Covered Bonds, ‘AAA’/Stable