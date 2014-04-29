RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on Scaldis' CP after Change to Full Support

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the restructuring of the last six partially supported transactions under Scaldis Capital programme (Scaldis) to full support will not affect the ‘F1sf’ Short-term rating on the programme’s asset-backed commercial paper (CP).

As a result of this change, all transactions under the Scaldis programme are fully supported through liquidity loan agreements with BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV (BNPP Fortis, A+/Stable/F1) as liquidity provider. CP investors are not exposed to the credit risk of the underlying transactions, but are dependent on the liquidity support from BNPP Fortis.

Fitch had previously commented in September 2013 there was no impact on Scaldis’ CP rating following the restructuring of the programme that was completed in December 2013 (see “Fitch: No Impact on Scaldis’ ABCP Rating From Programme Restructuring” dated 20 September 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

The previous 2013 restructuring streamlined the Scaldis programme structure and added provisions for the issuance of CP with callable, puttable and extendible features. This latest change aims to exempt the Scaldis programme from the covered fund definition under Section 619 (also known as the Volcker Rule) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) which must be complied with starting on 21 July 2015. If Scaldis were considered a covered fund, BNPP Fortis (as a banking entity regulated by the Dodd-Frank Act) would be prohibited from sponsoring, investing in or transacting with Scaldis.

Although Scaldis’ programme level documentation still allows for the addition of partially supported transactions, Fitch believes this is unlikely as inclusion of such transactions would cause BNPP Fortis to be non-compliant with the Volcker Rule.

Scaldis is a multi-seller ABCP programme structured to issue USD, EUR and GBP denominated CP. All transactions in the conduit are now fully supported following further restructuring for six transactions. As of 28 February 2014, the portfolio primarily consisted of consumer finance assets such as credit card receivables, and auto loans and leases (55% of the portfolio), CDOs and CLOs (29%) and non-US RMBS (8%). Scaldis’ outstanding CP was USD3.1bn.