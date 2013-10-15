FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: No rating impact on Uropa 2007-01B from note amendments
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 12:43 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: No rating impact on Uropa 2007-01B from note amendments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that no rating actions are warranted on Uropa Securities plc Series 2007-01B (Uropa 2007) following the redenomination of the Class A4b tranche from EUR18m to a sterling-equivalent value of GBP12.2m on 10 October 2013.

The redenomination was implemented based on the transaction’s original foreign exchange rate of GBP0.677/EUR as opposed to the current spot rate, resulting in a difference of GBP3.1m. Fitch has been notified by the lead manager, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), that the voluntary amendments were not aimed at avoiding a probable default and does not therefore fall under the agency’s definition of a distressed debt exchange. Additionally, the amendment has no economic impact on the transaction.

Following the note redenomination, the respective note margin has been changed to 0.2815% over three-month Libor from 0.25% over three-month Euribor. Additionally, the relevant currency swap agreement with RBS has been terminated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.