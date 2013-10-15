RPT-Fitch: No rating impact on Uropa 2007-01B from note amendments

Oct 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that no rating actions are warranted on Uropa Securities plc Series 2007-01B (Uropa 2007) following the redenomination of the Class A4b tranche from EUR18m to a sterling-equivalent value of GBP12.2m on 10 October 2013.

The redenomination was implemented based on the transaction’s original foreign exchange rate of GBP0.677/EUR as opposed to the current spot rate, resulting in a difference of GBP3.1m. Fitch has been notified by the lead manager, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), that the voluntary amendments were not aimed at avoiding a probable default and does not therefore fall under the agency’s definition of a distressed debt exchange. Additionally, the amendment has no economic impact on the transaction.

Following the note redenomination, the respective note margin has been changed to 0.2815% over three-month Libor from 0.25% over three-month Euribor. Additionally, the relevant currency swap agreement with RBS has been terminated.