RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from Increase of Existing Notes

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total EUR834.5m. Following the increase, the total amount of series (including the amortising series) rises to EUR874.8m. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be increased effective 25 April 2013.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR26,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR125,700,000

Series 2010-2: EUR26,700,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR125,700,000

Series 2010-4: EUR89,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR211,300,000

Series 2011-2: EUR8,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR57,000,000

Series 2012-1: EUR17,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR73,800,000

Series 2012-2: EUR13,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR55,500,000

Series 2012-3: EUR13,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR55,500,000

Series 2012-4: EUR31,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR130,000,000

Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see Fitch Assigns ‘AAAsf’ to VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable, dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).

