RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from Tap
April 25, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: No Rating Impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from Tap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of EUR1.12bn. The revolving series amounts will be increased effective today.

The increases and volumes of the notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR13,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR139,200,000

Series 2010-2: EUR13,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR139,200,000

Series 2010-4: EUR27,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR260,900,000

Series 2011-2: EUR4,600,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR49,500,000

Series 2012-1: EUR9,500,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR91,500,000

Series 2012-2: EUR7,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR68,600,000

Series 2012-3: EUR7,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR68,600,000

Series 2012-4: EUR13,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR142,400,000

Series 2013-1: EUR7,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR68,600,000

Series 2013-2: EUR9,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR92,500,000

Following the tap issuance, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see “Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes; Assigns New Series ‘AAAsf’”, dated 25 September 2013, available on www.fitchratings.com).

Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
