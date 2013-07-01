Fitch: No Ratings Impact from Citigroup Settlement With Fannie Mae

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) Citigroup (Citi) announced an agreement today with Fannie Mae to resolve future mortgage repurchase claims for loans sold to Fannie Mae between the years 2000 and 2012, according to Fitch Ratings. Citi agreed to pay Fannie Mae $968 million, an amount which will be substantially covered by existing mortgage repurchase reserves. This settlement helps to resolve uncertainty related to GSE mortgage repurchase risk. Citi was a relatively smaller GSE issuer than the Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) or Wells Fargo (WFC). Fitch noted that of Citi's outstanding repurchase claims at March 31, 2013, approximately 34% were from the GSEs, while 66% represented claims from private-label securitizations. As such, Citi still faces repurchase risk from private-label investors. Fitch's estimates for lifetime losses, including GSE and private-label securitizations, for Citi ranged from $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, an amount below BAC, JPM or WFC, reflecting Citi's relatively smaller origination activity. Inclusive of today's announcement, losses taken-to-date, and quarter-end reserves, total losses of $4.2 billion are still tracking below Fitch's high estimate of life-time losses. However, Fitch notes that reserves will likely need to be augmented for the remaining private-label outstanding claims. Outstanding private-label claims totalled $2.4 billion at March 31, 2013. Citi disclosed it would record a mortgage repurchase reserve build of $245 million in the second quarter of 2013 (2Q'13), an amount roughly in line with the previous five quarters provision. Fitch expects Citi will continue to provision over the near term to maintain an appropriate level of reserves for remaining private-label repurchase risk. Fitch affirmed Citi's ratings in May 2013, noting the company has made considerable progress to date with regard to capital, liquidity, and most recently earnings. Despite the improving financial profile, asset quality remains weak. Much of the problem assets are still housed in Citi Holdings, which continues to wind down, albeit at a moderating pace. Contact: Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties Banks Increase Reserves; Uncertainty Remains, Aug. 20, 2012; --U.S. Housing and Bank Balance Sheets, Feb. 27, 2012 --Private-Label Representations and Warranties, July 27, 2011; --BofA Settlement to Help U.S. RMBS Recoveries More Than Ratings, July 1, 2011; --U.S. Banks' Mortgage Repurchase Risks: GSE Claims Abate as Private Label Remains a Concern, Feb. 3, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties (Banks Increase Reserves; Uncertainty Remains) here U.S. Housing and Bank Balance Sheets here Private-Label Representations and Warranties here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.