Fitch: Nordic Banks Could Absorb Higher Risk Weights in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks here LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Nordic banks' solid and improving capital ratios could absorb higher risk weights for mortgages local regulators may introduce in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. Even without the stricter requirements, we believe the banks will keep capital and liquidity buffers high to maintain investor confidence. This is one of the drivers for our stable outlook for the sector and important because debt investors provide around half of the banks' funding. The largest banks in the region are already subject to more stringent capital rules than most European peers and generally report solid capital and fairly modest leverage ratios. They benefit from low-risk weights applied to some assets, particularly mortgages, so local regulators are raising mortgage risk weights to improve the resilience of the banks to a housing downturn and indirectly to reduce the risk of a housing bubble being built. While we believe the risk in large Nordic banks' domestic mortgage portfolios to be low, the allocation of additional capital is positive. This is because even though low risk weights are substantiated by historic data, these may not factor in a buffer for a future crisis. The banks would still have solid core Tier 1 ratios if a 25% average risk weight is applied to their mortgage portfolios, ranging 10.7%-15.8%, according to our analysis. We applied the risk weight floor directly to the capital ratios, as if it was a Pillar 1 capital adequacy requirement. There is debate on the level and application of the mortgage risk weight floor. In Sweden, a floor of 15% was introduced in 2013 as a Pillar 2 requirement, but the regulator said earlier this month that it may be raised to 25%. In Norway, a floor above 20% is expected from 2014 as a Pillar 1 requirement. Additional domestic systemically important bank buffers have also been proposed to improve banks' robustness to future crises. This would be positive for maintaining market confidence among wholesale investors, an important funding source as there is a structural shortage of deposits in the banking system. We believe the banks will strengthen their capital ratios in 2014, despite potentially large dividends at banks with very high capital buffers. The banks are also likely to bolster capital and junior debt buffers to protect senior unsecured investors from bail-in. Another driver for our stable outlook for the sector is the good operating environment, where we expect economic growth to outpace the eurozone. Regional differences are likely to persist, so that banks with sizeable operations in Denmark are likely to face more challenges than those in Sweden and Norway. We expect asset quality will remain resilient for the large Nordic banks in 2014. For more details on our expectations for Nordic banks in the coming year, please see 2014 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks, published today at www.fitchratings.com.