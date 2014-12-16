Fitch: Nordic Banks' Robust Capital Drives Stable Sector Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Nordic banks' robust capitalisation and significant liquidity buffers underpin the stable outlook for the sector, Fitch Ratings says. They are likely to issue more hybrid instruments in 2015 to build loss-absorbing buffers for senior unsecured creditors in light of incoming bail-in legislation. Nordic banks are generally reliant on wholesale funding, making capital, liquidity and junior debt buffers important for upholding investor confidence. We believe Nordic banks will continue to strengthen capital in 2015, although more slowly than in 2014. Local capital requirements are nearly finalised and banks appear compliant, so dividend pay-out ratios may increase. Solid capital ratios benefit from low risk-weights applied to some assets, particularly mortgage loans. But the largest banks in the region are subject to more stringent capital rules than most European peers, and their leverage ratios compare well with similarly rated global peers'. The stable sector outlook also results from the good operating environment, where we expect economic growth to outpace the eurozone, particularly in Norway and Sweden. The Danish economy is slowly gaining momentum but is still suffering from the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis, so banks with large operations in Denmark are likely to face more challenges. Finland has experienced shocks in key industries in recent years, which have reduced competitiveness, but local banks still report good revenue generation and asset quality. The resilient operating environment benefits banks' revenue and asset quality. We expect asset quality to remain strong in 2015, driven by well performing residential mortgage lending and solid corporate portfolios. Danske Bank is the exception as its non-core Irish portfolio will still drag on its performance, even though we believe the worst is over. Nordic banks with exposure to Russia and the Baltics could suffer from economic weakness in Russia, but losses should be manageable. Profitability also benefits from the oligopolistic banking systems, with a few banks in each country benefiting from strong and stable market shares. This should continue to underpin revenue generation in 2015. Cost-income ratios are already low, and further emphasis on cost control is likely to cause them to improve further, supporting profitability. For more details on our expectations for Nordic banks, see "2015 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Bjorn Norrman Associate Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1330 Jens Hallen Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1326 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.