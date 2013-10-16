Fitch: Northern Trust's Core 3Q'13 Earnings Lower Modestly

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported third quarter 2013 (3Q'13) earnings of $206.5 million equating to a 10.6% return on average equity. Earnings were aided by a $33 million pre-tax gain on the sale of NTRS' office building in Miami, FL. Excluding this one-time gain, NTRS' 3Q'13 return on equity (ROE) would have been 9.6%, down from 10% in the sequential quarter and unchanged from 9.6% in the year ago quarter. Fitch continues to note that NTRS's earnings results remain satisfactory from a credit perspective, but below the company's long-term historical averages. NTRS's revenue was mixed as higher custody and management fees on equity products due to higher markets as well as some net new business growth was offset by higher money market fee waivers. Fitch would note that this increase in fee waivers is consistent with what others in the industry have experienced during the quarter amid higher money fund balances and protracted low short-term interest rates. Market-based revenues, which Fitch views as comprising securities lending and foreign exchange trading revenue, significantly declined from the sequential quarter due to lower spreads on securities lending transactions and lower volatility in foreign exchange markets. Fitch continues to expect these revenue components to be volatile, though they did weigh on overall earnings this quarter. Partially offsetting the above challenging revenue dynamics was an 8% increase in net interest income (NII) relative to the sequential quarter. This was driven by a mix of balance sheet growth and improved yields on mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Amid the steepening of the long end of the yield curve in the quarter, prepayment speeds of MBS slowed, causing lower premium amortization, therefore helping to improve reinvestment yields. This caused NTRS's net interest margin (NIM) to expand to 1.14% in 3Q'13, up from 1.10% in 2Q'13. Fitch would expect some very modest improvement in NII and NIM in the next couple of quarters because of improved reinvestment yields, but notes that NTRS remains much more sensitive to increases in short-term interest rates than to increases in long-term interest rates. Expenses increased moderately relative to the sequential quarter primarily due to higher technology and consulting costs, in part driven by growing regulatory and compliance requirements. Fitch continues to expect that much of NTRS's cost savings initiatives regarding revenue enhancements and expense efficiencies will be absorbed by other parts of the business. Thus, Fitch does not expect much lift to near-term overall earnings from cost savings. NTRS's credit quality remains strong with both net charge offs (NCOs) and non-performing assets (NPAs) remaining low and stable. NTRS's capital position, one of its key ratings differentiators, remains strong with a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 13.1%. Fitch would note that the strong capital ratios include $76 million of dividends and $97 million of stock buybacks during the quarter, which equate to an 84% total payout ratio during the quarter. Fitch would note that this total payout ratio is on the high side compared to historical trends, but is expected to remain so over the near-term. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 +1-312-368-2057 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.