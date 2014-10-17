Fitch: Old Mutual's Ratings Unaffected by Acquisition of Quilter Cheviot

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Old Mutual plc's (Old Mutual) ratings are not affected by the group's announcement today that it is to acquire Quilter Cheviot (Quilter), a leading UK discretionary fund manager, for a total consideration of up to GBP585m. Fitch does not expect any material adverse impact on Old Mutual's financial leverage, capitalisation or cash. The total purchase consideration consists of GBP543m in cash and the balance in deferred and contingent equity consideration to management shareholders. The cash consideration is to be funded entirely with excess cash on Old Mutual's balance sheet, which includes the proceeds from the recent IPO of the US asset management business and disposals of non-core European operations. Given the source of funding, the amount of gross debt remains unchanged and there is only a fairly small change expected in the net cash balance. On a pro-forma basis, the group's Financial Groups Directive solvency coverage ratio at end-1H14 would have fallen to 150% from 161%. Fitch believes the proposed acquisition is in line with the group's strategy of building its retail investment business in the UK and developing its wealth and asset management business. Quilter had GBP16.2bn of assets under management at end-3Q14, the bulk of which is managed on a discretionary basis, and it ranks among the 'top five' discretionary fund managers in the UK. The main downside is execution risk associated with any significant acquisition, but the agency believes Old Mutual has the capability to control and manage this risk. The acquisition of Quilter will increase the proportion of earnings from the UK and improve diversification, although the bulk of the group's operating earnings (around 75% currently) will still continue to come from South Africa. The contribution of Quilter's earnings will also have a positive impact on hard currency interest cover (4.2x in 2013), which Fitch views as an important rating driver for Old Mutual. Quilter's earnings on an EBITDA basis for 1H14 were GBP22m, compared with pre-tax adjusted operating profit (AOP) of GBP120m for the Old Mutual Wealth division and AOP of GBP761m for the Old Mutual group as a whole. The acquisition is expected to complete in 1Q15, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Contact: Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.