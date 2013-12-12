Fitch: Outlook Stable for Australian Insurance Sector in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Australian Insurance here SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a new report that its Rating Outlook for the Australian insurance sector remains Stable. The Sector Outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also Stable. The agency believes Australian insurance companies are well placed to meet the sector's current challenges, and does not foresee a significant number of rating changes over the next 12-24 months. Fitch expects a continuation of strong top-line growth in the life sector, which has grown at a compound average growth rate of around 13% of the last six years. However, earnings are expected to remain under pressure in 2014, impacted by rising lapse and claims rates in addition to reduced investment earnings from lower interest rates. In the non-life sector the agency expects the strong earnings momentum of 2013 to continue into 2014, assuming a more typical natural catastrophe loss experience and no major adverse movements in credit spreads. Higher premium rates to cover larger natural catastrophe allowances and higher reinsurance costs should support future earnings to the extent that the loss experience remains closer to the long-term average. The Australian economy remains relatively robust, although the unemployment rate has risen from a low of 4.0% in 2008 to a current 5.8%, and Fitch expects it will continue to rise due to below-trend economic growth. The agency expects rising unemployment to weigh further on insurance classes such as income protection and workers compensation, although it notes the increased effort insurers are making to strengthen claims teams and processes. The Australian insurance sector remains well regulated and this in turn has supported strong capital ratios, which Fitch believes will be maintained in 2014. Lower interest rates have impacted investment returns although portfolios have tended to remain very conservative. The agency believes there will be a further allocation towards growth and higher yielding securities, but notes that there is scope for this without compromising credit profiles. The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the market will be supported by Australia's relatively robust economic performance. Australian insurers are often part of larger financial institutions with significant banking exposures. The Outlook could be revised to Negative if the economy was to experience a severe downturn, which in turn weakened group credit profiles and lowered surplus capital within the insurance operations. Larger and more frequent extreme natural catastrophes could also pose a threat to the outlook. Initially this might only impact earnings, but a sustained increase in the frequency of events could potentially reduce available reinsurance capacity, and lead to higher net retentions and exposures. The report, '2014 Outlook: Australian Insurance', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Limited Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Tim Roche Director +61 2 8256 0310 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.