RPT-Fitch Outlook: Turkish banks strong enough to face growing risks

Turkish banks may face pressure in 2014 from rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and a weakened Turkish lira, Fitch Ratings says. These trends will contribute to a modest fall in margins and rise in loan impairment charges, but strong capitalisation, healthy funding structures and liquid balance sheets will help minimise the impact on credit quality, leading to a stable rating outlook for the sector.

Potential interest and currency rate shocks are the greatest risks to the Turkish banking sector as they would feed through to borrowers and weaken loan quality. But banks’ loan books are starting the year in good health (impaired loans represented 2.7% of sector loans at end-September) and barring negative macro developments we expect any increase in impaired loans to be limited to 1%-2%. Although the economy is likely to slow in 2014, we still expect GDP growth of 3.2% in 2014, against 3.7% in 2013.

Other challenges for the sector include curtailing the boom in SME and consumer lending and keeping funding costs under control, particularly by avoiding a deposit price war. SME and consumer lending rose 27% and 23%, respectively, in 2013, outstripping deposit growth and increasing competition for fresh deposits. The central bank’s recent decision to end one-month repo auctions is also likely to increase funding costs.

Overall, however, the funding picture remains strong. Wholesale funding represents a relatively modest 30% of the sector’s non-equity liabilities, compared to 65% for deposits, which tend to be sticky despite growing competition for them. Capital is also strong. The regulatory total capital adequacy ratio for the sector was 15.8% at end-September and almost all that capital was classed as core, indicating that the sector has significant loss-absorption capacity.

