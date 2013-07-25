RPT-Fitch: P&C insurance 2Q earnings underscore sector strength

July 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Early reports of Property & Casualty insurance company earnings point to solid results in the sector, according to Fitch Ratings. On Tuesday The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) and ACE Limited (Ace) reported strong second quarter and year-to-date earnings, following favorable earnings reports from Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. and W.R. Berkley Corp. Reduced catastrophe losses, favorable reserve development and positive pricing movement were the driving forces behind improved results.

Fitch’s P&C outlook for 2013 calls for better operating results relative to 2012 given improved pricing across product lines. While Fitch expects premium rate improvements through the remainder of 2013, the magnitude of increases will diminish. Catastrophe loss experience is the biggest source of future earnings volatility for the second half of the year, as hurricane season is still in its early stages. Favorable loss reserve development continues to shrink, but continues to positively influence earnings.

Travelers’ second quarter return on equity was 14.6% with net income reaching $925 million, up significantly from $499 million in the second quarter of 2012. The improvement was buoyed by the Business Insurance and Personal Insurance segments, while the Financial, Professional & International Insurance segment reported solid, but lower results than the comparable quarter of 2012.

Underwriting margins and lower catastrophe losses led to a consolidated GAAP combined ratio of 94.3%, relative to 100.5% for the same quarter of 2012. Favorable reserve development helped the second quarter 2013 combined ratio by 3.5 percentage points, while catastrophe losses added 6.1 percentage points to the combined ratio.

Travelers’ also announced expense saving measures in its Personal Insurance segment. These cost reductions primarily target personal auto, which has experienced a decline in new business. Most of the expense savings will come from attrition and staff reductions of approximately 450 employees with a goal of providing a more competitively priced product.

W.R. Berkley reported net income of $116 million for the second quarter of 2013, up more than 6% from the comparable quarter in 2012. The results were driven by improved underwriting margins, overcoming continued declines in investment income. W.R. Berkley’s domestic insurance business was the foundation of the solid quarter, posting a GAAP combined ratio of 95.4% for the second quarter of 2013 relative to 97.8% from one year earlier.

ACE reported net operating income of $790 million for the second quarter of 2013, up 6.3% from the comparable period in 2012. Premium growth and margin improvement in ACE’s property/casualty business resulted in a combined ratio of 87.9% compared to 88.7% in the same quarter of 2012. Favorable reserve development benefited the combined ratio by 3.6 percentage points in the second quarter of 2013, nearly unchanged from 2012. Management acknowledged benefits from price increases, but at a moderating pace.

Property/casualty insurers continue to benefit from premium rate increases in nearly all major commercial and personal product lines following several years of inadequate pricing and severe market competition. Fitch believes this trend is likely to diminish as strong capital levels and ample underwriting capacity promote market competition.

Growth in insurers’ reported shareholders’ equity in the second quarter is affected by reductions in unrealized investment gains as interest rates moved upward recently. Portfolio yields still remain near historically low levels, adding pressure on companies to produce stronger underwriting profits to meet return on capital objectives.

For additional information on this topic, please see our report, “2013 Outlook: Property/Casualty Insurance,” available on our Website www.fitchratings.com