RPT-Fitch: Pension Funds Drive Turkish Asset Management Growth

Sept 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Assets under management in the Turkish fund industry grew 9.3% in the first eight months of 2013 as government initiatives helped spur growth in private-sector pensions, according to Fitch Ratings’ analysis of Rasyonet data. The TRY4.7bn (USD2.3bn) increase to TRY55.2bn came despite challenging financial markets and political unrest in the country.

Pension fund assets, which comprise 43% of the entire fund industry’s assets under management, jumped 16.7% while the mutual fund sector experienced a more modest 4.2% increase.

Growth largely is due to the government’s effort to modernise its asset management industry through a new fund law. In particular, recent pension reforms encourage private pension savings through a 25% state contribution. As a result, more than four million new investors have moved into pension funds so far in 2013, lifting the total number of pension fund investors more than 50% to 12.3 million.

We believe that sector growth will continue over the next several years, given the young average age of Turkey’s population and the level of state contribution. We expect that the number of pension fund managers will increase from the current 17.

Equally important, we think that the long-term investment approach of pension funds will strengthen systematic asset allocation and shape the industry away from money market funds. In the mutual fund sector, money market funds control 46% of assets under management, while for the pension fund sector they control just 6%. Equities, on the other hand comprise 14% of assets across pension funds but just 5% across mutual funds.

For asset managers this will lead to investments in resources such as equity research and broader asset allocation skills including alternative investments.

In the short-term, a key challenge will be to deal with the current volatile markets - equities are 30% down from their peak in May 2013 while interest rates are more than 300 basis points higher.

We believe this environment is manageable. The rise in rates comes from a record low base following a year-long decline; equities are still trading close to their three-year average. Furthermore, Turkey’s asset management industry has been relatively immune from international investor’s recent neglect of emerging markets as the industry’s investor base is primarily domestic.