RPT-Fitch: Performance of Non-Japan Asia SF Stable in 1Q14

Fitch Ratings said that continued steady performance of non-Japan Asia structured finance (SF) transactions resulted in six affirmations in 1Q14. In total, four publicly rated SF tranches from four transactions were affirmed with Stable Outlooks. Two short-term SC tranches were affirmed.

The affirmation of three tranches from three South Korean credit card ABS transactions reflected Fitch’s view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within expectations, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current ratings. Delinquencies have been low and payment rates have remained stable for all three transactions since closing. Improved economic growth and low unemployment rates in South Korea have continued to support the underlying transactions, despite high household debt levels.

The affirmation of class A from Silver Oak, a CMBS transaction backed by Raffles City Singapore, reflected adequate cash flows from the underlying properties, which have been above Fitch’s stabilised cash flow assumptions since closing in June 2011. Fitch’s stressed debt service coverage ratio and loan-to-value ratio for Silver Oak continue to meet the agency’s criteria thresholds.

The affirmation of two tranches from Taishin Collateralised Bond Obligations Special Purpose Trust 7 and 10 reflected the short maturity of the underlying bonds as well as the broadly stable credit quality of key counterparties in both SPTs. Both SPTs are due to mature in May 2014.

Fitch reviewed proposed amendments to the structure of DCS Asset Funding Pte. Ltd. (DCS), which is backed by credit card and charge card receivables originated by DCS in Singapore. The amendments include an extension of the revolving period to September 2016 and of the legal final maturity to September 2018, and an increase of the working capital facility to SGD10m. Fitch revisited its base case assumptions for charge-off rate, gross yield and monthly payment rate based on DCS’s historical data from February 2002 to September 2013. Credit enhancement for each class remains commensurate with each note’s rating stress.

Fitch withdrew its rating on the class C bond from E. Sun Bank 2007-2 CBO Securitisation Special Purpose Trust following the termination of the trust. The Outlooks for all SF ratings in non-Japan Asia remain Stable, supported by strong credit enhancement levels and generally firm economic backdrop across the region, with India being the one jurisdiction that has experienced more stress in SF international ratings than the rest of the region. Average 90+ days past due delinquency levels reached 3.85% as of November 2013, compared with 2.00% a year earlier. In spite of the higher delinquency experience, all Indian SF ratings remain stable, supported by the rapid pace of CE build up in each transaction. Fitch will closely monitor the developments in asset performance in this sector.

