RPT-FITCH rates PT Asuransi Export Indonesia at BBB-/AAA(idn)

May 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has set the Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) PT Asuransi Export Indonesia (Persero) (ASEI) respectively at ‘BBB-'. Fitch also provides National IFS rating and National Long-term ratingsrespectively at ‘AAA (idn)'. Outlook for all ratings is stable.

Rational Measures Rating

The ratings reflect specific policy ASEI role as the sole providernon-oil export insurance and gas, which is 100% government ownership, andclause in Decree of the Minister of Finance has concluded that ASEIdesignated “for and on behalf of the Export Credit Guarantee menye leranggakan Export and Insurance. ”In Fitch’s view, moving closer ASEI profilewith export credit agencies, which have an important role to facilitatepromote trade and export credit in this country.

The government appointed Board ASEI. The government also setannual action plans, budgets and corporate earnings targets. On the one hand, Fitchnoted that the current export insurance business formed relative proportionssmall compared to total business portfolio of the company - although it is expectedcontinue to grow for a few years and continues to be a major focus of ASEI.

In the standalone profile, ASEI shows a healthy profitability for fivelast year with an average pre-tax return on assets and return on averageequity respectively 6.6% and 8.5%. This is supported by investment incomestable, growing premium income and underwriting practicescareful. The company’s operating profit was also supported by reinsuranceof reinsurance panel is well diversified.

ASEI has maintained its strong capitalization, as measured by the calculationFitch internal risk-adjusted capitalization and risk-based(RBC). ASEI RBC ratio reached 552% at the end of 2012, compared withregulatory minimum of 120%. Compared with peersrated, and the size of the premium assets ASEI considered moderate. The Company has2.14% share of the general insurance market Indonesia in late 2012.

sensitivity rating

Key triggers to increase the ranking of an IFS Internationalincreased government ratings, because ratings correlated highly ASEIranked by the Indonesian government. There is no potential for an increase in ratingsNational IFS because today has been the highest ranked. key triggersratings downgrades for both National and International IFSincludes weakening the perception of government support in times of need ASEI.

Decline in ranking government could also result in the movement of the International rankings together with IFS ASEI.