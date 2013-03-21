Fitch Places Alternatifbank on RWP on Qatari Acquisition Announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Alternatifbank A.S.'s (ABank) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Long-term National Rating and Support Rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). ABank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' is unaffected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating action follows the announcement by Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) on 18 March 2013 of its agreement to purchase a 70.84% stake in ABank. The transaction is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals in Turkey. ABank's existing majority shareholders, the Anadolu Group, will retain a 25% stake in the bank. An offer will be made to minority shareholders. CBQ's objective is to consolidate a controlling 75% stake in ABank. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWP reflects Fitch's belief that once the acquisition is complete, ABank will benefit from support from CBQ, should this be required. CBQ's Long-term IDR of 'A'/Stable reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the Qatari authorities would support the bank if needed. CBQ is 16.7% owned by Qatar Holding LLC, the Qatar government's investment arm; other government-related entities control a further 12.5% stake. In addition, CBQ is an important player in the domestic banking system. ABank's IDRs and National Rating are currently driven by its VR. Should the acquisition by CBQ be concluded, the bank's IDRs would be driven by potential support from CBQ. In Fitch's view, ABank represents a strategic investment for CBQ. It already controls minority stakes in banks in Oman and UAE and is keen to diversify geographically into markets which offer considerable growth potential, such as Turkey. RATING SENSITIVITIES The RWP will be resolved once regulatory approval for the acquisition is received and ownership changes. Should CBQ acquire the 75% stake in ABank as planned, Fitch's base case expectation is that ABank's foreign currency Long-term IDR would be upgraded to 'BBB' and its Long-term National Rating would be upgraded to 'AAA(tur)', based on support from CBQ. However, prior to resolving the RWP, Fitch will seek clarification about the Qatar Central Bank's position regarding its willingness to allow state support to flow through to banking subsidiaries of Qatari banks located outside the GCC. The bank's Support Rating will likely be revised to '2' from '5' following resolution of the Watch. However, ABank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF' will probably be withdrawn, as SRFs are only assigned to banks whose primary source of external support is considered to be the sovereign. Should the CBQ acquisition be completed, this will not be the case for ABank as it would look to its majority shareholder for support. Fitch expects CBQ's ratings will be unaffected by the acquisition of 70.84% of ABank and does not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on CBQ's intrinsic creditworthiness. Fitch will continue to monitor the acquisition as it progresses. The rating actions are as follows: ABank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'BB' placed on RWP Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'B' placed on RWP National Long-term Rating of 'AA(tur)' placed on RWP Support Rating of '5' placed on RWP Support Rating Floor of 'NF' unaffected Viability Rating of 'bb' unaffected CBQ Long-term IDR of 'A' unaffected Short-term IDR of 'F1' unaffected Support Rating of '1' unaffected Support Rating Floor of 'A' unaffected Viability Rating of 'bbb' unaffected 