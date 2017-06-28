(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco
Original S.A.'s
(Original) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National Ratings and
Viability Rating
(VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
A full list of the actions taken is detailed at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
The RWN reflects the potential risks that Original could face
over the short-
and medium-term, as a result of recent and upcoming developments
regarding the
ongoing investigations of its related parties, which could have
material
negative implications for Original, although Fitch acknowledges
this has not
happened so far. These possibilities could put pressure on the
bank's liquidity
over the next few months and gradually increase its
debt-refinancing risk, which
continues to be well managed as of today. While not immediately
impacted,
continued negative developments from the investigations at its
affiliates could
also lead to gradual pressure on the bank's company profile and
business model.
The RWN also highlights downside risks in the event of Original
being involved
in the aforementioned investigations, although the bank has not
been officially
notified of any misconduct or wrongdoing thus far.
Despite Original's sound and tested asset-liability management,
currently strong
cash position and relative operational independence from the
group's activities,
Fitch believes that the events surrounding its related parties
could potentially
hamper its ability to execute its strategic plans and meet its
previously stated
business goals, the cornerstone of which is the ramp-up of its
digital retail
franchise.
Original is ultimately wholly owned by a holding company named
J&F Investimentos
S.A., which also controls its shareholders' other companies,
including JBS S.A.
(JBS; Long-Term IDR 'BB'/RWN). Last month, it was disclosed that
some of JBS's
executives had signed a plea bargain with the Brazilian Federal
Public
Prosecutor's Office, which included admitting payments of bribes
to various
politicians.
Fitch reiterates that Original's liquidity so far has remained
stable and has
been adequately managed. The short-term profile of its loan
portfolio, the
relatively low proportion of funding with daily liquidity
clauses (less than
10%), and the diversified retail portion of Original's funding
distribution
agreements (covered by FGC) have been critical and sufficient,
so far, to ease
potential pressures on Original's financial profile. However,
concentration per
broker/distributor remains high, which could add vulnerability
to Original's
refinancing ability, if part of these distributors decides to
reduce their
exposure to Original, or even cancel the ongoing agreements. The
top-5 largest
investors (all agreements with local securities companies,
which, in turn,
distribute Original's funding instruments), represented roughly
57% of the
bank's funding base as of December 2016.
Fitch also expects the bank's strategy execution to be further
tested in the
future. It is likely that funding costs will gradually increase
and revenue
generation could be hurt, as lending activity should also be
cautiously managed
until there is a clearer view of its funding stability.
So far, there has been no major reputational impact of the
affiliates' events on
Original's retail brand. Yet, Fitch understands that the bank
could still become
increasingly exposed to the developments of the investigations.
Should investor
confidence worsen, the bank's implementation of its initial
business goals and
achieving breakeven in 2019 would likely be delayed.
These additional challenges arose in a moment when the bank was
still aiming to
further consolidate its overall franchise, and improve
profitability, which
remains weak due to its significant investments in the digital
banking segment.
As of December 2016, the bank's operating loss amounted to
BRL331.4 million or
-3.6% of its Risk Weighted Assets (positive 1.1% in 2015), while
its relative
capital cushion has continued declining on the back of sustained
growth and weak
performance, although still remains adequate, in Fitch's view.
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Original's SR and SRF were affirmed at '5' and 'NF',
respectively, in view of
the bank's low systemic importance. In Fitch's view, external
support cannot be
relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Original's ratings could be downgraded if the current negative
pressures
surrounding its business and financial profile drive a
significant weakening of
the bank's liquidity and funding profile, refinancing risk is
increases
materially very soon, or its profitability and capital adequacy
metrics further
weaken substantially. The direct involvement of the bank in the
scope of the
ongoing investigations may also result in a downgrade, a
scenario in which the
rating downside potential could eventually be multi-notch.
The ratings could be affirmed and removed from RWN in the
following months if
Fitch is comfortable that refinancing risks are considerably
reduced and that
any potentially negative implications arising from the
investigations on its
related parties are comfortably absorbed without material
negative implications
for Original. In such a scenario, the resulting Rating Outlook
will depend on
Fitch's assessment of the medium-term prospects for the bank's
business and
financial profile.
SR and SRF
A potential upgrade of Original's Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor is
unlikely in the foreseeable future, since this would arise from
a material gain
in systemic importance.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'B+';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b+';
--National Long-Term Rating 'BBB+(bra)';
--National Short-Term Rating 'F2(bra)'.
The following ratings were affirmed:
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55-11 3957-3664
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.,
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor,
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21 4503-2626
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
