Fitch Places CapitalSource Inc. and CapitalSource Bank on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed CapitalSource Inc. (CSE) and CapitalSource Bank's (CSB) ratings, including their respective 'BB' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and CSB's 'B' short-term IDR on Rating Watch Positive. The action follows the announcement that PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and CSE have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger. The merger is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2014 and Fitch would expect to resolve the Rating Watch by the end of first quarter 2014. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. PACW is acquiring CSE for approximately $2.3 billion. CSE shareholders will receive a combination of $2.47 per share in cash and .2837 shares of PACW common stock. The combined company is expected to be approximately double the size of CSE. Pro forma at June 30, 2013, the combined consolidated company had approximately $15.4 billion in assets. Five representatives from CSE will be on the board of the combined company, which will have 13 total directors. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch currently only rates CSE and the ratings were last affirmed in April 2013 (see Fitch press release, 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on U.S. Niche Real Estate Banks Following Industry Peer Review' dated April 10, 2013). The agency has previously noted an improvement in asset quality, a return to profitability in 2012 and CSB's solid capital base as key credit strengths. At June 30, 2013, CSB had Tier 1 leverage and total risk based capital ratios of 13.51%, and 16.18%, respectively. CSE's primary rating constraint has been the company's funding profile, which is somewhat limited since its deposit base is primarily comprised of retail time deposits. These deposits are generally rate-sensitive and shorter-term relative to its loan book. RATING SENSITIVITIES The merger is subject to approval by bank regulatory authorities and the stockholders of both companies. The ratings of CSE, upon completion of the merger, will be driven by the combined pro forma financials of CSE and PACW. Fitch believes positive ratings momentum for CSE could be driven by the potential for an improved funding profile, improved loan portfolio diversification, profitability of the combined companies, and a broader and more diversified franchise. Despite the aforementioned attributes of the merger, ratings uplift could be mitigated by weakness or deterioration in asset quality performance at the two companies, further compression of net interest margin (NIM) beyond expectations resulting in negative operating performance, as well as lower capital levels on a tangible and risk-adjusted basis. The TCE ratio for CSE at June 30, 2013 was 12.97% and is expected to be 10.4%-10.6% on a combined pro forma consolidated basis at 2013 year end. In addition, integration risk associated with the transaction could negatively impact operating results and yield negative rating actions. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive: CapitalSource Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BB'. CapitalSource Bank --Long-term IDR 'BB'; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'bb'; --Short-term deposits 'B'; --Long-term deposits 'BB+'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: CapitalSource Bank --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Juan Director +1-312-368-3339 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Ryan Doyle +1-212-908-0162 Committee Chairperson Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364