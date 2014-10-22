Fitch Places CIF Euromortgage's Obligations Foncieres on Rating Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed CIF Euromortgage's Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) - rated 'AA+' - on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). This rating action followed the placement of France's 'AA+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN, see Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative dated 14 October 2014). Fitch will seek to resolve the RWE on the OF upon the resolution of the RWN on the French sovereign IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch considers that the rating of the OF might be affected by the sovereign rating action, given the cover pool's exposure to the French sovereign. CIF Euromortgage's cash and liquid assets consist of an exposure to Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF), guaranteed by the French State, and short-term French government bonds. This exposure as of end-September 2014 represented less than the cumulative payments on the covered bonds for the next 12 months and is therefore not deemed as excessive according to Fitch's counterparty criteria (see Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds dated 14 May 2014). Nevertheless, projections show that this exposure could become excessive in the future and Fitch would expect this to be compensated by overcollateralisation (OC) to support ratings above the French sovereign. The RWE could result in an affirmation or an upgrade of the OF's rating if the issuer puts in place liquidity management rules to prevent the exposure to the French State becoming excessive as per our criteria. Our D-Cap analysis will be updated accordingly. Fitch will also look for a confirmation for a change of the issuer account bank in the event of a downgrade of 3CIF below 'A'/'F1' as per legal documentation. The 'AA+' rating is based on Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable acting as reference IDR for this programme, an IDR uplift of '2', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the public commitment of CIFD to maintain OC at a minimum level of 8.3%, which provides more protection than the current 'AA+' breakeven OC of 6.5%. The rating of the OF remains credit-linked to the 'AAAsf'/Stable rating of the class A units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1, which represented 78.2% of CIF Euromortgage's cover pool as of June 2014 and is backed by a pool of French residential loans originated by different entities of CIFD. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be downgraded by one notch should the French sovereign rating be downgraded to 'AA' and should the exposure to the French sovereign be deemed excessive. In this scenario, the breakeven OC for a 'AA+' rating would stand above the current committed OC of 8.3%. A reduction in the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap (currently five) below two would also result in a downgrade. The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be affirmed if the probability of an excessive exposure to the French State is remote and the total number of notches represented by the IDR Uplift and the D-Cap (currently five) is reduced to two. The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be upgraded if the probability of an excessive exposure to the French state is remote and the total number of notches represented by the IDR Uplift and the D-Cap (currently five) stands above two. 