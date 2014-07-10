FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Places COREALCREDIT's Mortgage Pfandbriefe on Rating Watch Positive
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Places COREALCREDIT's Mortgage Pfandbriefe on Rating Watch Positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subsdcribers)

July 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed COREALCREDIT BANK AG’s (COREALCREDIT; BBB/F2/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe ‘AA-’ rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The RWP follows COREALCREDIT’s announcement that it will withdraw its public overcollateralisation (OC) commitment, effective 08 August 2014. COREALCREDIT has stated that the withdrawal is linked to the upgrade of the bank’s Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘F2’(see “Fitch Upgrades COREALCREDIT’s IDR to ‘BBB’ on Acquisition By Aareal Bank” dated 9 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com), which was the result of COREALCREDIT’s acquisition by Aareal Bank Group.

In the absence of a public OC commitment, Fitch will base its analysis on the lowest observed OC within the past 12 months, currently 14.9%, providing upgrade potential to the mortgage covered bonds’ current ‘AA-’ rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Pfandbriefe could be upgraded if the cover pool balance provides for sufficient relied upon OC in excess of the agency’s breakeven OC of 14% estimated for the ‘AA’ stress.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will shortly be available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.