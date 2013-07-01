RPT-Fitch places Deutsche Postbank AG's public sector pfandbriefe on RWN

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed Deutsche Postbank AG’s (Postbank, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The agency considers the programme to be dormant and therefore will only give credit in its analysis to the minimum mandatory overcollateralisation (OC), in the absence of a commitment by the issuer to a higher level. The agency expects Postbank to clarify shortly its intention regarding OC maintenance for its public sector Pfandbriefe, at which point the rating watch will be resolved.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Postbank’s public sector Pfandbriefe rating is based on Postbank’s ‘A+’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on a revised Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate discontinuity risk) and on the OC between the cover pool and the covered bonds taken into account by the agency, compared to a ‘AAA’ breakeven OC of 17.0%.

Given that no new Pfandbriefe has been issued under this programme for over 24 months, and that no new issuance is expected in the foreseeable future, Fitch treats this programme as dormant in its analysis. In addition to the change in OC taken into account by the agency, this led to a review of the risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management D-Cap component, from low to moderate. This reflects the agency’s concern that the potential for cover pool deterioration in the run-up to an issuer insolvency is greater than for non-dormant programmes. This component is now the weak-link driving Postbank’s public sector Pfandbriefe programme’s D-Cap.

As of end-March 2013, Postbank’s public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR1.7bn and were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR2.2bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 28.5%. The cover pool comprised bonds issued by 19 public entities and amounting to EUR1.9bn, as well as residential mortgages amounting to EUR0.3bn and benefitting from a loss guarantee from KfW (AAA/Stable). KfW’s ‘AAA’ rating is based on the guarantee from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG, AAA/Stable). Due to the cover pool’s high exposure (77%) against the German sovereign and federal states as well as KfW, Fitch deems the Pfandbriefe to be credit linked to the rating of the FRG. The other obligors are the Kingdom of Belgium (11%), European supra-national entities (11%) and the Republic of Austria (1.1%).

In a AAA stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of 23.0% and a recovery rate of 15% for the cover pool. In this scenario, the agency did not model the default of assets linked to the FRG.

As of end-March 2013, the weighted average life (WAL) of the Pfandbriefe was 2.9 years and the WAL of the cover assets was 2.7 years, based on the interest rate reset dates of the residential mortgages. 86% of the assets and 100% of the Pfandbriefe are paying a fixed rate of interest. All assets and Pfandbriefe are EUR denominated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In the absence of a public OC statement, the agency will give credit to the legal minimum OC under the German Pfandbrief regime, which is 2% on stressed net present value basis or 0% on a nominal basis. This level of OC would allow Postbank’s public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated one or two notches above the bank’s Long-term IDR of ‘A+', at ‘AA’ or ‘AA-', based on recoveries given default. The Pfandbriefe rating could be affirmed at ‘AAA’ should the issuer publicly state its intention to maintain an OC at least matching the ‘AAA’ breakeven OC of 17.0%.

Fitch’s breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.