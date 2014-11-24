Fitch Places Friends Life on RWP On Potential Acquisition by Aviva

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Friends Life Holding plc's (FLH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and its main operating company, Friends Life Limited's (FLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The debt issued by the Friends Life group has also been placed on RWP. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow the announcement that Aviva plc (not rated) has agreed the financial terms of a deal to acquire the Friends Life group, although a formal offer has not yet been made and is subject to mutual due diligence. Resolution of the RWP will be dependent on further discussion with management and the final terms of the deal, as well as analysis of the combined group's financial profile and potential merger synergies. KEY RATING DRIVERS If the deal were to go ahead, the enlarged group would have significantly larger size/scale than either of the groups on their own, and better international diversification than the Friends Life group does currently. Synergies are likely to lead to significant cost savings and improved profitability, addressing factors that Fitch currently views as negative ratings drivers for the Friends Life group. Friends Life's large market position and scale is its main positive rating driver. The group has a strong brand in the UK life and pensions market, where it is number two in corporate pensions, and a top-four position in the income protection and life assurance market. The group also has international savings, protection and high-net-worth businesses, accounting for around a third of its underlying profits. FLH is large, with assets of GBP130bn and equity of GBP5.3bn and five million customers (at end-1H14). Aviva is large, with assets of GBP279bn and equity of GBP11.5bn and 11 million customers (at end-1H14). The combined Aviva-Friends Life group would be the largest UK life insurer. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is possible on completion or over the medium term, depending on further analysis of the enlarged group's financial profile and, in particular, Fitch's assessment of integration and execution risks. Although there is no certainty that Aviva will proceed to make a formal offer, Fitch nevertheless believes that there is a high likelihood that the proposed transaction will proceed to completion. However, if it does not, then there could be negative pressure on the Friends Life group's ratings, arising from the resulting strategic uncertainties. The rating actions are as follows: Friends Life Holdings plc: Long-term IDR 'A-'; placed on RWP Friends Life Limited: IFS 'A+'; placed on RWP Subordinated debt of FLH, guaranteed by FLL, placed on RWP: XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+' XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+' XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-' XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+' XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04 September 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.