Fitch Places Garanti on RWP; Revises Support Rating Floors of Privately-Owned Turkish Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti) and its domestic subsidiaries on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows an announcement made by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; A-/ Stable) on 19 November 2014 that it intends to increase its stake in Garanti to 39.9% from the current 25%. At the same time, Fitch has revised down the Support Rating Floors (SRF) of Garanti, Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank) and Akbank T.A.S. - all privately-owned Turkish banks - to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The revision of the SRFs reflects a reassessment of the Turkish sovereign's ability to provide support to the banks in foreign currency (FC). The SRF of Finansbank A.S. was affirmed at 'BB-'. All other ratings of Isbank, Akbank and Finansbank, including their 'BBB-' Long-term IDRs, are unaffected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING OF GARANTI The RWP on Garanti's ratings reflects Fitch's view that BBVA will likely have a high propensity to support Garanti following the increase in its stake. This view takes into account (i) BBVA's expected control of Garanti (achieved through its partnership with minority local shareholder Dogus Group) and hence its consolidation in BBVA's accounts; and (ii) the expected high strategic importance of Garanti for the group, in part reflected in the significant investment (EUR1.99bn) to be made in increasing BBVA's stake. At the same time, Fitch expects to maintain a two-notch differential between BBVA's and Garanti's Long-term IDRs, after the RWP has been resolved in the wake of the stake increase. This reflects (i) BBVA's only minority stake in Garanti; (ii) Garanti's significant relative size, with its equity and loan portfolio equal, respectively, to 19% and 16% of those of BBVA at end-3Q14; and (iii) the initially limited integration of Garanti into the broader BBVA group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING OF GARANTI Fitch expects to upgrade Garanti's ratings following the increase of BBVA's stake, currently expected in 1H15. Garanti's Long-term IDRs will likely be upgraded by one notch to 'BBB'. Garanti's Long-term local currency rating could be upgraded by a further notch to 'BBB+' if over time BBVA's commitment to Garanti is confirmed through a track record of support, greater integration and continued high strategic importance. However, Garanti's Long-term foreign currency rating could only be upgraded further if Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' is also upgraded. From the 'BBB' level, Garanti's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if (i) BBVA is downgraded; (ii) Garanti becomes less strategically important for BBVA; or (iii) (specific to Garanti's Long-term foreign currency IDR) Turkey's Country Ceiling is downgraded. However, Fitch would view each of these scenarios as unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GARANTI SUBSIDIARIES The RWP on the ratings of Garanti Faktoring and Garanti Finansal Kiralama reflects Fitch's expectation they will continue to be aligned with Garanti following the expected upgrade of the parent. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The downward revision of the SRFs of Garanti, Isbank and Akbank reflects a reassessment of the Turkish sovereign's ability to provide support to these banks in FC. This reflects the growing and sizable FC wholesale funding of the three banks and the moderate FC reserves of the sovereign. At end-3Q14, Fitch estimates that the three banks' combined FC non-deposit liabilities (excluding amounts owed to other Turkish banks) comprised USD51bn. The banks' short-term FC liquidity positions are reasonable as FC liquidity (defined as cash, short-term placements in foreign banks, unpledged government FC securities, placements in the Central Bank's reserve option mechanism and net receivables under FC swaps) provided 75%-90% coverage of short-term FC non-deposit liabilities. Fitch's base case expectation is for Turkish banks to retain access to FC wholesale funding and to be able to roll over existing liabilities on largely favourable terms. This expectation is reflected in the banks' 'bbb-' Viability Ratings. However, in an extreme scenario involving a prolonged closure of FC wholesale markets for Turkish banks, Fitch believes the ability of the Turkish sovereign to provide FC support to the banking sector could be constrained. At end-3Q14, Fitch estimates the total FC wholesale liabilities (long- and short-term) of Garanti, Isbank and Akbank, net of available FC liquidity (as defined above), at USD28bn, and those of the banking sector as a whole at USD40bn-50bn. In Fitch's view, this is a sizable amount relative to the Central Bank's FC reserves, which, net of funds placed by banks under the reserve option mechanism, comprised about USD80bn. Fitch believes foreign-owned banks could also represent a source of significant claims on the Central Bank's FC reserves, as parent institutions would likely expect subsidiaries to utilise available domestic FC funding before providing support. The affirmation of Finansbank's SRF at 'BB-' reflects the bank's already lower level of wholesale funding, the small size of the bank relative to its peers and its moderate FC non-deposit funding (about USD2bn, net of available FC liquidity). The 'BB-' SRFs of the four banks reflect (i) Fitch's view of the high propensity of the authorities to provide support, in case of need; and (ii) the sovereign's fairly strong ability to provide support in local currency, including capital support, as reflected in its 'BBB' Long-term local currency IDR and moderate levels of government debt. The SRFs of Turkey's systemically important banks were affirmed at 'BBB-' on 24 November 2014 (see 'Fitch Affirms 3 State-Owned Turkish Banks' available at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Fitch expects to withdraw Garanti's SRF following the increase in BBVA's stake, as institutional support will become the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support. The SRFs of Isbank, Akbank and Finansbank could be downgraded if either (i) the Turkish sovereign is downgraded; (ii) the FC positions of the banks, or more generally Turkey's external finances, deteriorate considerably, or (iii) Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support the banks has reduced. The introduction of bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting sovereign support for failed banks could negatively impact Fitch's view of support propensity, and hence the banks' SRs and SRFs; however, Fitch does not expect this in the short term. Upgrades of the banks' SRFs are unlikely unless there is a marked strengthening of the sovereign's ability to support the banks in FC. The rating actions are as follows: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) IDRs of 'BBB-' placed on RWP Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP Support Rating of '3' placed on RWP Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from ''BB+' Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-', placed on RWP Garanti Faktoring A.S. and Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.: Long-term FC and LC IDR of 'BBB-' placed on RWP Short-term FC and LC IDR of 'F3' placed on RWP Support rating of '2' affirmed National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Akbank T.A.S. Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB+' All other ratings unaffected Finansbank A.S. Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GV + 44 203 530 1464 Secondary Analyst Keranka Dimitova Associate Director +44 203 530 1223 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 