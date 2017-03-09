(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Halyk
Bank of
Kazakhstan's (HB) 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
and its 'bb'
Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has
also placed the
'CCC' Long-Term IDRs of Kazkommertsbank (KKB) on Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE) and
downgraded the bank's VR to 'f' from 'ccc'.
The rating actions follow recent announcements by the banks and
the Kazakh
authorities on HB's potential acquisition of a controlling stake
in KKB. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary. For more
details on the banks' pre-acquisition financial profiles, please
see 'Fitch
Downgrades Tsesnabank to 'B', Affirms 5 Other Kazakh Banks'
dated 20 December
2016 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HB'S IDRS, VRS
The RWN on HB's ratings reflects the possible negative impact on
HB's
capitalisation and asset quality as a result of the potential
acquisition of
KKB.
Fitch expects that HB will only acquire KKB if the latter first
receives direct
or indirect considerable financial support. The National Bank of
Kazakhstan
(NBK) has announced that such support is likely to take the form
of a purchase
of KKB's problem assets by the problem loan fund (PLF). KKB has
said that such
support should result in "the coverage of possible risks
connected with the loan
owed to KKB by JSC BTA Bank", the main risk on KKB's balance
sheet, which was
equal to 6x its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-1H16.
Notwithstanding this expected support, Fitch believes there is a
material risk
that KKB's problem assets may not be fully removed from the
bank's balance sheet
or adequately reserved prior to a transaction. Senior country
officials recently
committed to providing KZT2 trillion to the PLF for subsequent
problem asset
purchases, of which KZT1.1 trillion has been provided. This
compares with a net
exposure to BTA of KZT2.4 trillion.
HB's capitalisation could weaken significantly as a result of
the acquisition of
KKB. If HB's consolidated FCC remains unchanged following the
transaction (i.e.
it pays for KKB an amount equal to KKB's post-clean-up net asset
value) and its
consolidated risk-weighted assets (RWAs) increase by those of
KKB (net of the
RWAs associated with the BTA exposure), then HB's FCC ratio
would fall from
19.5% (at end-3Q16) to 11.3%.
Potential additional provisioning needs on KKB's assets could
represent a
further drag on HB's solvency, although this would still be
supported by HB's
strong internal capital generation, in Fitch's view. HB's
pre-impairment profit
(annualised) was equal to a high 7% of average loans in 9M16.
KKB's
pre-impairment profit (adjusted for interest income accrued but
not received in
cash and other non-recurring items) was negative in 9M16, but
should become
positive if it replaces the BTA exposure with income-earning
assets.
Fitch does not expect any significant negative impact on HB's
strong funding and
liquidity profile as a result of the transaction. Any cash
payment for KKB is
likely to be small relative to HB's liquidity buffer and Fitch
does not expect
material volumes of KKB's debt to be accelerated as a result of
any acquisition.
The consolidated loans/deposits ratio (assuming the removal of
the BTA exposure)
would be about 64%, compared with 79% at HB at end-3Q16.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KKB'S IDRS, VRS
The RWE on KKB's 'CCC' Long-Term IDRs reflects the potential for
the ratings to
be upgraded as a result of an acquisition by a higher-rated
institution and the
expected clean-up of the loan book and the potential for the
ratings to be
downgraded to 'RD' (Restricted Default) if any losses are
imposed on senior
creditors as part of the restoration of the bank's solvency (the
authorities
have given no indication that losses will be imposed). The
ratings could also be
downgraded in case of a hypothetical breakup of the deal and,
hence, the
collapse of the main financial rehabilitation scenario for KKB
proposed by the
authorities.
The downgrade of KKB's VR to 'f' from 'ccc' reflects Fitch's
view that the bank
has failed and requires external support to address a material
capital
shortfall. In Fitch's view, the planned large asset sale to the
PLF represents a
de-facto recognition by the Kazakh authorities of the scale of
KKB's
asset-quality and solvency problems. Fitch has not downgraded
KKB's IDRs
following the downgrade of the VR as the bank continue to
services its
obligations and may receive external support without losses
being imposed on
senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF)
The affirmation of HB's SR at '4' and SRF at 'B' reflects the
bank's exceptional
systemic importance, but also the authorities' record of
imposing losses on
senior creditors in bank resolutions.
The RWP on KKB's SR of '5' reflects the potential for this to be
upgraded if KKB
is acquired by a higher-rated bank. The RWP on the SRF of 'No
Floor' considers
positively the plans to provide material financial support to
the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
The Rating Watches on the banks' debt ratings match those on
their Long-Term
IDRs. Fitch has placed KKB's dated subordinated and perpetual
debt ratings on
RWE (rather than downgraded them in line with the VR) to reflect
uncertainty as
to whether they will absorb losses as part of the bank's
resolution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HB'S SUBSIDIARIES
The RWN on the support-driven Long-Term IDRs and SRs of HB's
subsidiaries - JSC
Halyk Finance (HF) and JSC Halyk Bank Georgia (HBG) - match the
RWN on the
parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to take rating actions on HB, KKB, HF and HBG when
the acquisition
is completed (or abandoned) and sufficient information is
available on the
financial profiles of the entities following the transaction.
The resolution of
the rating watches may take more than six months, although Fitch
understands
that if the parties go ahead with the planned transaction, then
they aim to
complete it reasonably promptly.
HB and its subsidiaries could be downgraded if in Fitch's view
the bank's asset
quality and/or capitalisation weaken materially as a result of
the acquisition.
However, the ratings could be affirmed if in Fitch's view any
weakening of asset
quality or capitalisation is moderate, or if the transaction is
abandoned.
KKB could be upgraded to a rating level close to that of HB if
it is acquired by
the latter and in Fitch's view HB would have a strong propensity
to support its
subsidiary. KKB could be downgraded if senior creditors absorb
losses as part of
the bank's resolution, or if the transaction is abandoned
without an alternative
creditor-friendly resolution scenario being proposed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bb'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Kazkommertsbank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'CCC'; placed on RWE
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'C'; placed on RWE
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: '5'; placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'; placed on RWP
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'CCC'; placed on RWE;
Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'C'; placed on RWE
Dated subordinated debt: 'CC'; placed on RWE; Recovery Rating at
'RR5'
Perpetual debt: 'C'; placed on RWE; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
JSC Halyk Bank Georgia
Long-Term IDR: 'BB-'; placed on RWN
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWN
JSC Halyk Finance
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB'; placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Roman Kornev (HB, HF, KKB)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alyona Plakhova (HBG)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Sergey Popov (HB, HF)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Maria Kuraeva (KKB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Konstantin Alekseenko (HBG)
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020307
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
