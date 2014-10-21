(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the Henderson European Growth Fund's "Strong" Fund Quality Rating "Under Review". The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the departures of two of the three members of the fund's management team: Lead portfolio manager (PM) Richard Pease and supporting analyst James Milne will join Crux Asset Management, a new fund management company, in 2015. The third team member, Simon Rowe, who has been involved in the fund's management since launch in 2001 - and co-PM since 2009 - is now the fund's sole PM. The investment process and philosophy of the fund will remain unchanged. Mr Rowe will continue to receive support from Henderson's wider Pan-European Equity team, whose members are highly experienced within the industry. Fitch expects to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund within six months. The agency will closely monitor the fund during this period to determine if its capacity to achieve its objectives and outperform peers has been affected by the departures. Launched in July 2001, the UK-domiciled Henderson European Growth Fund is a sub-fund of the Henderson Investment Fund OEIC. The fund had GBP996m of assets under management as at the end of September 2014. Henderson Global Investors is a listed, global asset manager with GBP74.7bn assets under management as at the end of June 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will monitor the fund across three key areas: firstly, the stability of the fund in terms of adherence to its core investment and research process; secondly, its ability to maintain its long-term performance track record in line with objectives; and thirdly, Henderson's ability to retain Mr Rowe as the fund's PM. Sufficient demonstration of the above would likely lead to an affirmation of the "Strong" rating. Conversely, an inability to demonstrate the above could lead Fitch to consider downgrading the fund. Fitch will also monitor any redemption activity and its impact on the fund's performance. To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at: here For more information, please visit www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 203 530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Henderson. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Rating Criteria here Henderson European Growth Fund here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.