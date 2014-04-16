Fitch Places IBAL on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long- and Short Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Viability Rating (VR) and Support Rating to Rating Watch Positive (RWP) from Rating Watch Negative. The Long-Term IDR remains at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. The rating action follows the announcement on 11 April 2014 that Bank of Queensland (BOQ, BBB+/Positive) will acquire IBAL, specifically its professional finance, asset finance and leasing businesses. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the finalisation of IBAL's restructuring which includes the transfer of certain corporate loans to other entities within the Investec Group. The earliest expected completion date is 30 June 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT IBAL's IDRs are driven by its VR and reflect its small franchise, ample liquidity, a reduction in wholesale funding reliance, stable capitalisation and adequate asset quality. The RWP is indicative of its take-over by a higher-rated entity. The agency expects to resolve the RWP once the transaction has been completed. IBAL is likely to become a core subsidiary of BOQ upon completion of the transaction and its IDRs will most probably be equalised with BOQ's. The VR is also likely to be upgraded, reflecting ordinary support from a stronger parent as well as better asset quality, since the riskier corporate loans will be removed from their balance sheet. Profitability could also improve on the back of more efficient cost management, lower funding costs and a wider product range. However, until the transaction is finalised IBAL's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to any change to its current parent's IDR, Investec Bank plc (IBP; BBB-/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING IBAL's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a strategically important subsidiary for IBP. Fitch believes IBAL will become a core subsidiary of BOQ upon completion of the transaction, and has therefore also placed the Support Rating on RWP. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT IBAL's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the Australian sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT IBAL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect its ranking in a liquidation scenario and therefore has been placed on RWP. IBAL's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect IBAL's VR. Investec Bank (Australia) Limited: Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from Rating Watch Negative; Short-Term IDR: 'F3'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from Rating Watch Negative; Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from Rating Watch Negative; Support Rating: '3'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from Rating Watch Negative; Government guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA'; and Subordinated debt: 'BB+'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from Rating Watch Negative. Contacts: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director + 886 2 8175 7601 Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.