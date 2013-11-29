Fitch Places Investec Bank (Australia) on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long- and Short Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Viability Rating (VR) and Support Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Long-Term IDR is affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The RWN follows IBAL's announcement of a restructuring of its businesses on 28 November 2013. There are a number of different options being explored which may have varying impacts on IBAL's credit profile. IBAL expects to make an announcement at the end of March 2014. The RWN reflects a broad range of potential outcomes. However, it is unlikely that Fitch will rate IBAL above its ultimate parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; 'BBB-', Outlook Negative). The RWN also considers a potential weakening of strategic importance to the parent as part of the restructure. Once Fitch has more clarity around the options being pursued, the agency expects to resolve the RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING (VR) IBAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its VR. The ratings reflect its small franchise, ample liquidity, a reduction in wholesale funding reliance, stable capitalisation and adequate asset quality. However, the recent announcement creates uncertainty as to how these measures will develop. A downgrade of the IDRs and VR is possible if the options pursued by IBAL were to materially weaken liquidity, capitalisation and asset quality. However, it is possible that ratings will stabilise at current levels. IBAL's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to any change of IBP's IDR which is on Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING IBAL's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a strategically important subsidiary. The RWN on the Support Rating reflects a potential weakening in IBAL's importance to IBP as a result of any corporate action IBAL may take. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT IBAL's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the Australian sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected in the ratings of the government-guaranteed debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT IBAL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect its ranking in a liquidation scenario and therefore have been placed on RWN. IBAL's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect IBAL's VR. Investec Bank (Australia) Limited: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; Support Rating affirmed at '3'; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; Government guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA'; and Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' Placed on Rating Watch Negative. Contacts: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.