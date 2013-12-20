Fitch Places Koleje Mazowieckie on Negative Watch

WARSAW/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Koleje Mazowieckie - KM Sp. z o.o.'s (KM) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating of 'BBB-', Long-term local currency IDR of 'BBB' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(pol)' on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch also placed the subsidiary Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's EUR100m senior unsecured notes due in 2016 - rated at 'BBB-' - on RWN given KM's guarantee on the notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN follows the downgrade of the Polish region of Mazowieckie (MR) on 18 December 2013 to 'BBB' from BBB+ with Negative Outlook because of the region's weak budgetary performance, stressed liquidity and high debt. MR is the sole owner of KM. Under its rating of public sector entities criteria Fitch classifies KM as a dependent public sector entity, reflecting its strategic importance to and tight control by the owner. The RWN is pending a more comprehensive review of the impact the reduced flexibility of the region could have on KM. In resolving the RWN, Fitch will also look at the benefit from higher fare revenues in 2014 which may eventually lessen KM's dependence on the sponsor. Fitch will also assess the development strategy of the company and management effort to secure long-term financing, and to lower the refinancing risk of the EUR100m bonds due in 2016. The company may gain additional revenue flexibility due to increased ticket prices from 2014, combined with an increase in modern rolling stock which will attract passengers to the company's services. KM's management expects passenger numbers to grow to 63 million by 2015 from 59 million in 2012. This may lead to a dilution of the share of MR's payments of KM's total revenue to about 35% by 2015 (from 39% in 2012). Fitch expects to resolve the RWN over the next few months, when the company manages to secure long-term financing for the 2013-2015 investment programme and to significantly mitigate the 2016 bonds' refinancing risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States', dated 4 March 2013 and 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.