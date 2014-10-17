Fitch Places La Banque Postale on RWN; Affirms Other French Banks' Support Rating Floors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed La Banque Postale's (LBP) Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). As a consequence, LBP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and its Short-term IDR of 'F1+' have been placed on RWN. Its Support Rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1'. At the same time, the SRFs of 'A' and the SRs of '1' assigned to France's BNP Paribas (BNPP), CM11-CIC (as well as Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel - BFCM, the group's main issuing vehicle), Credit Agricole (CA, as well as Credit Agricole S.A. - CA SA, the group's central body), Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD - as well as Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF), the group's central financing arm), Dexia Credit Local (DCL), Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, as well as BPCE S.A., the group's central body) and Societe Generale (SG) as well as Belgium's Dexia have been affirmed. SG's, CIFD's, 3CIF's and related entities, Dexia's and DCL's IDRs are driven by their SRF and have been affirmed. Their Outlooks are unchanged. The rating actions follow Fitch placing France's 'AA+' IDR on RWN on 14 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch indicated that it would seek to resolve the RWN at its next scheduled rating review of France, with the outcome to be published on 12 December 2014, and that any downgrade would likely be limited to one notch. France's financial flexibility and track record of financial sector support have a high influence on our assessment of support for the banks listed in this rating action commentary. Nonetheless, were the French state to be downgraded to 'AA', Fitch would consider its ability to support has decreased slightly and, while still compatible with an 'A' SRF, would no longer be compatible with an 'A+' SRF in France. Hence, the agency would revise downwards the 'A+' SRF assigned to LBP. As LBP's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its SRF, these have been placed on RWN accordingly. 3CIF has debt guaranteed by the French State and Natixis, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, has debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations, whose Long-term IDR was also placed on RWN on 16 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Puts 16 French Credit-Linked PSEs, 2 Bond Issues & 4 LRGs on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com). These institutions' guaranteed long-term debt has been placed on RWN. Dexia Credit Local's 'AA'/'F1+' rated debt guaranteed by France, Belgium and Luxembourg has been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LBP (SR, SRF, IDRs and senior debt) LBP's IDRs (and senior debt rating), SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that the French state would provide support to LBP in case of need. The French state is the bank's 100% indirect shareholder through La Poste (LP), France's state-owned post office. Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely high given LBP's systemic importance, key importance to and integration with LP, full ownership by LP and LP's full ownership by the French state. LBP operates through LP's postal agencies network and uses LP's sales employees. As the major contributor to LP's operating profit, any large losses at LBP would severely impact LP. In addition, we understand that LP is legally required to retain a majority stake in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by the French state, possibly through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential support from the French state. LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and SRF would be revised downwards by one notch if the French state's Long-term IDR was downgraded by one notch or if state control of LBP diminished, which Fitch does not expect, and the RWN on LBP's Long-term IDR and SRF mirrors that on France. In addition, LBP's SRF, and hence its IDRs and senior debt ratings, are also sensitive to any weakening of the ability or propensity of the French state to inject capital into LBP as a result of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). In this regard Fitch believes the French state could ultimately face potential obstacles in providing capital support to LBP in the scenario of an extraordinary sudden and major problem requiring an immediate injection of funds. Nevertheless, given its ownership structure and the important role the French state considers LBP plays in France as part of LP, it is likely LBP's SRF will not fall below 'A-' after BRRD and the SRM are in place as long as the French state is rated at least 'AA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CIFD (IDRs, SRF, SR and debt ratings) CIFD's IDRS, SRF, SR and unguaranteed debt ratings reflect the agency's opinion that it is extremely likely that the bank will continue to be supported by the French authorities in order to preserve financial system stability as the bank is wound down. Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France's (3CIF) IDRs, SR, SRF and unguaranteed debt rating reflect its integral role within the CIFD group and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group would flow through 3CIF. On 27 November 2013, the European Commission (EC) signed off the CIFD group's orderly resolution plan, officially authorising CIFD to receive a global EUR28bn funding guarantee from the French state (of which EUR16bn are in respect of external liabilities). In Fitch's opinion, the state guarantees were extended to allow an orderly resolution of CIFD and therefore preserve the French financial system's stability. The guarantees' existence is positive for Fitch's assessment of continued support for the bank. CIFD did not require a capital injection. This differentiates CIFD from many other banks that received state aid during the crisis. Fitch believes it also influenced the overall construct of CIFD's extensive and flexible orderly resolution plan. Fitch expects CIFD to remain solvent until the end of its orderly resolution plan, and to maintain sound capital ratios, therefore limiting the potential need for a state capital injection (which the bank has not needed so far). This expectation is based on the predictability of its cash flows arising from its assets, essentially in the form of sound housing loans in run-off, and cost-effective interest expenses under the state-guaranteed debt programmes. In addition, CIFD benefits from significant protection in its orderly resolution process, since the additional fee it has to pay to the state for the funding guarantee is not paid if its Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 12% after such payment. This brings additional flexibility for the bank and highlights the French state's willingness to allow CIFD to be wound down in an orderly way. The IDRs, SRF, SR and senior unguaranteed debt ratings could be downgraded if Fitch assesses there to be a reduction in the likelihood of effective support continuing to be available to the bank. This could arise, for example, in the event of a material reduction in France's creditworthiness (for example a sovereign rating downgrade of more than one notch), which would also be relevant for CIFD group funding costs because of its need to rely on state guaranteed debt issuance. A change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of France to continue to provide support to the bank could also put the bank's SRF and SR under pressure should, for example, Fitch have concerns around the bank's orderly wind down deviating materially from plan. CIFD's Long- and Short-term IDRs apply to the following entities that are part of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place between all group entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes financieres regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF; the group's central financing arm), and Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier. These are listed in full at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings assigned to the securities issued under the state-guaranteed programmes are aligned with France's IDRs and the Long-term ratings have consequently been placed on RWN. The Long- and Short-term guaranteed debt ratings are both sensitive to any equivalent rating action on the French sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEXIA AND DCL (IDRs, SRF, SR and senior debt) Dexia's and French-based DCL's IDRs, SRFs, SR and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the states of France (AA+/RWN) and Belgium (AA/Stable), would provide additional support to them, if required, in order to accompany the orderly resolution of the group. In December 2012, the European Commission (EC) approved Dexia's orderly resolution plan which aims at winding down the group in an orderly manner, without threatening financial market stability and causing considerable value destruction for various stakeholders. The resolution plan includes a EUR5.5bn capital injection realised in December 2012 from France and Belgium which has resulted in the states now owning 44% and 50% of the group's capital, respectively; it also contains a several but not joint funding guarantee from the states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg (AAA/Stable), capped at EUR85bn. The group is being wound down and is not active commercially anymore. As Dexia is being wound down, it is no longer systemically important when considering the group's share of retail deposits, payment processing or financing domestic economies. However, Dexia will remain very large for a substantial period of time (e.g., the resolution plan forecasts a balance sheet of EUR140bn still in 2020). France's and Belgium's substantial investment in, and exposure to, Dexia (owning 94% of the group's capital and guaranteeing around EUR75bn of its liabilities) currently represent a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide additional support, if required, in the interests of financial stability. The IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings of Dexia and DCL are sensitive to a downgrade of France's sovereign rating by more than one notch, but this is not Fitch's base case (see above). However, Dexia's and DCL's SRFs and SRs are likely to be revised downwards within the next year because Fitch believes the implementation of BRRD and the SRM represents a moderate incremental risk to the availability of support in light of the execution risks in Dexia's wind-down plan. As a result, their Long-term IDRs are on Negative Outlook. At a French sovereign rating of 'AA+' or 'AA', the likely impact would be a downgrade/downward revision of the IDRs, SRF and SR to 'BBB+' and '2' respectively. The states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg provided Dexia with a several but not joint guarantee in 2008 (zero of guaranteed debt outstanding as of 15 October 2014, no new issue under this guarantee) and a new similar one in 2011, approved in its final form in 2013 (EUR77bn outstanding as of 15 October 2014). The 2011/13 guarantee has a ceiling of EUR85bn. The ratings on the securities issued under the states' guarantee are aligned with the rating of Belgium given it is the lowest-rated guarantee provider, the guarantee is several but not joint and Fitch rates on a 'first-dollar loss' basis. Each state is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee. The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the guarantees are sensitive to any rating action on the lowest rated guarantor (currently AA-rated Belgium). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities issued under the guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the short-term IDR of any guarantor were downgraded to 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BNPP, CM11-CIC, BFCM, CA, CA SA, GBPCE and BPCE S.A (SRF, SR) The 'A' SRF and '1' SR assigned to these banks reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state would support them, if required. This opinion derives from their systemic importance in France. France's financial flexibility and track record of bank support means the SRFs of these systemically important banks are sensitive to a downgrade of France's sovereign rating only of more than one notch, which is not Fitch's base case (see above). The SRFs and SRs are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM and Fitch expects to revise them to 'No Floor' and '5', respectively by the end of 1H15. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SG (IDRs, SRF, SR and senior debt) SG's IDRs, SRF, SR and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that the French state would support it, if required. This opinion derives from its systemic importance in France. France's financial flexibility and track record of bank support means the IDRs and SRF of SG are sensitive to a downgrade of France's sovereign rating only of more than one notch, which is not Fitch's base case (see above). The IDRs, SRF and SR are primarily sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM and Fitch expects to revise the IDR to the level of the VR (which as it currently stands would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A-'), the SRF to 'No Floor' and the SR to '5', respectively by the end of 1H15. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to reflect SG's improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term central bank funding if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIXIS DEBT GUARANTEED BY CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS: The Long- and Short-term ratings of the debt issued by Natixis and guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) are aligned with the relevant IDRs of CDC and sensitive to any change in those ratings. The Long-term debt rated 'AA+' is therefore on RWN, mirroring the RWN on CDC's Long-term IDR. The rating actions are as follows: La Banque Postale (LBP) Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F1+'; Placed on RWN VR: 'bbb+'; Unaffected Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: 'A+'; Placed on RWN Short-term debt: 'F1+'; Placed on RWN Senior unsecured long-term debt: 'A+'; Placed on RWN Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1'; Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: Affirmed at 'A' BMTN Programme: Affirmed at 'A' EMTN Programme: Affirmed at Long-term at 'A' and Short-term 'F1' Commercial paper programme: Affirmed at 'F1' Certificate of deposit programme: Affirmed at 'F1' Guaranteed BMTN programme: 'AA+' ; Placed on RWN Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term 'AA+' Placed on RWN, Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+' Guaranteed notes: 'AA+'; Placed on RWN Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD) Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group) Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group) Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group) Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1' Dexia: Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Dexia Credit Local (DCL): Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1' Senior debt: Affirmed at 'A' Market linked notes: Affirmed at 'Aemr' Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' State guaranteed debt: Affirmed at 'AA/F1+' BNP Paribas (BNPP) Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Societe Generale (SG) Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: 'a-'; Unaffected Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1' Long-term debt: Affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: Affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: Affirmed at 'Aemr' CM11-CIC Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Credit Agricole (CA) Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Credit Agricole S.A. (CA SA) Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Groupe BPCE (GBPCE) Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' BPCE S.A. Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'A' Natixis Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC): Long-term 'AA+' Placed on RWN, Short-term Affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC): 'AA+' ; Placed on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont (BPCE S.A., Groupe BPCE, Natixis, Credit Agricole S.A., Credit Agricole, CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel) Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 41 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Primary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale) Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen (Credit Immobilier de France Developpement, Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (La Banque Postale) Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Primary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local) Olivia Perney Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Goupe BPCE, BPCE S.A., Natixis, Credit Immobilier de France Developpement, Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF)) Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Secondary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local) Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 44 29 91 26 Secondary Analyst (CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel, La Banque Postale, Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A.) Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. 