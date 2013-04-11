FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch places MONY Life rating on negative watch pending sale
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch places MONY Life rating on negative watch pending sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed the ‘AA-’ Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of MONY Life Ins. Co. (MONY Life) on Rating Watch Negative following the announcement of its planned sale to Protective Life Corp. (Protective Life). This rating action has no impact on the ratings of MONY Life’s current parent, AXA Financial, Inc. (AXA Financial) or its other rated subsidiaries. See a complete list of ratings below.

Key Rating Drivers:

The Rating Watch Negative reflects the planned sale to a lower rated entity. Protective Life’s IFS rating is ‘A’. The ‘AA-’ IFS rating of MONY Life is based on the strength and support of AXA Financial and is consistent with the group’s core insurance subsidiaries. Per Fitch’s rating criteria, if a group announces that it has reached agreement to sell a previously supported entity and the buyer is identified, Fitch will likely place the entity’s rating on Rating Watch until the sale is complete.

Rating Sensitivities:

Fitch expects to lower the IFS rating of MONY Life to Protective Life’s ‘A’ level when the transaction closes. If the acquisition does not close reasonably on schedule or otherwise runs into problems, Fitch would likely move MONY Life to either a stand-alone rating or a stand-alone rating with some uplift from AXA Financial’s ownership, consistent with Fitch’s criteria. Fitch expects to review all of AXA Financial’s ratings in conjunction with a review of AXA SA in the near future.

Fitch places the following rating on Rating Watch Negative:

MONY Life Insurance Co.

--IFS at ‘AA-'.

The following ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The Outlook for all ratings is Negative:

AXA Financial, Inc.

--Long-term IDR ‘A’;

--Senior unsecured debt ‘A-’

--Commercial paper ‘F1’.

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

--Long-term IFS rating ‘AA-';

--Long-term IDR ‘A+';

--Surplus notes ‘A’.

AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company

MONY Life Insurance Company of America

US Financial Life Insurance Company

--Long-term IFS rating ‘AA-'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.