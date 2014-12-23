Fitch Places Pacnet on Rating Watch Positive on Telstra Deal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Pacnet Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). At the same time, Fitch has placed on RWP Pacnet's senior secured class rating of 'BB', and the rating on its USD350m 2018 guaranteed senior secured notes of 'BB'. The RWP follows the announcement that Telstra Corporation Limited (A/Stable) has agreed to acquire Pacnet, with the deal expected to close in the quarter ending June 2015, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Telstra plans to integrate all aspects of Pacnet, except a China joint venture holding, into its own business and is targeting to achieve a run rate of synergies of AUD65m. The RWP will be resolved when the transaction receives the necessary approvals and Telstra's funding strategy for Pacnet is determined. KEY RATING DRIVERS Smaller Scale, Intense Competition: The ratings reflect Pacnet's low profitability, strong competition from better-capitalised market participants, a weak financial position, and the high execution risk of its data centre strategy. The company competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service offerings such as managed data connectivity solutions. Pacnet's data centre operations are also smaller than those of its rivals in key markets. Limited Data Centre Contribution: To date, contribution from its core data centres - those that are built, owned and operated by Pacnet rather than reselling of facilities - has been limited. We expect further improvement in EBITDA will be slow in the next few quarters, and a more meaningful contribution from core data centres is likely to come in 2015. The successful rollout and rapid take-up of its new data centre capacity are important to Pacnet's long-term strategy and could drive improvement in credit metrics. High Leverage: Fitch expects Pacnet's free cash flow to remain negative for at least the next 12-18 months, and funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be at around 4x (2013: 3.6x) and cash flow from operations (CFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain at over 5x (2013: 5.3x) for the next 12-18 months. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are low, and therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash requirements should internal funds need to be retained - as the company has demonstrated in the past. High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the outstanding USD350m guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the proposed notes of at least 90%, and the notes are therefore rated three notches higher than the IDR under our recovery rating methodology. The notes are subordinated to any future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch understands that the company has no plans to raise such funds RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: The RWP will be removed and a Stable Outlook is likely to be assigned if the Telstra deal does not close. Positive: The ratings may be upgraded if the deal closes and the legal, operational and strategic links between Telstra and Pacnet - including funding strategy - indicate that credit support would be available from the parent, should Pacnet require it. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers", dated 18 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 