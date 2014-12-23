Fitch Places Piraeus's Mortgage Covered Bonds on Rating Watch Evolving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Piraeus Bank S.A.'s (Piraeus, B-/Stable/B, VR b-) mortgage covered bonds' 'B+' rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The rating action follows the segregation of new assets that the issuer put into the cover pool on 19 December 2014. The loans added to the cover pool have been originated by several banks acquired recently by the issuer and to date no historical performance data with regard to the new originators have been provided. Piraeus has also committed to 65.4% asset percentage (AP; equivalent to 53% over-collateralisation; OC) which the issuer will publicly disclose in the investor report with reference to the calculation period ending on 31 December 2014. Fitch will seek to resolve the RWE at the full annual review of the programme before end 2Q15, for which it expects to receive a full set of historical performance data, background information about the acquisition of those banks and to form a view about the sustainability of the AP commitment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch believes that the EUR1.98bn newly-added assets might affect the rating of Piraeus's programme, given the cover pool's composition. The cover pool is composed of loans originated by five originators other than Piraeus for which no historical performance data has been provided: Agricultural Bank of Greece S.A. (64.2% of the new sub-pool), Cyprus Popular Bank (21.2%), Bank of Cyprus (12.3%), Millennium Bank S.A. (1.9%) and Hellenic Bank (0.4%). The aggregate outstanding balance of the loans which have been segregated represents about 60% of the total cover pool, which amounts to EUR3.3bn. The 'B+' is based on Piraeus's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-', an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the 95% maximum legal AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This level of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should the covered bonds default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR adjusted by the IDR uplift. RATING SENSITIVITIES The RWE could result in an affirmation or an upgrade of the covered bonds' rating if the following occurred: (i) Fitch observes no material changes in the weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF) and WA recovery rate (RR) assumptions with regard to the new cover pool composition on the basis of the historical data that will be provided by the issuer; and (ii) the increased protection in terms of OC is sustainable and at least equal to or above the then 'B+' breakeven OC. The covered bonds' rating could be downgraded if no historical data is provided or if Fitch's view on the newly-added assets in terms of WAFF and WARR, as validated by the available historical data, is worse than the assumptions on the assets originated by Piraeus and if the OC commitment is not considered sufficient to withstand stresses above the IDR of Piraeus as adjusted by the IDR uplift. In addition, the covered bonds' 'B+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Piraeus's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero. Contact: Primary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 879 087 219 Fitch Italia S.P.A. 